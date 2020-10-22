Check out these 15+ socially-distanced Halloween events happening around the Omaha area

— Freaky Film Friday. Joslyn Art Museum will host a free viewing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in the spooky sculpture garden 7 to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating (chairs or blankets) and select a physically-distanced spot on the law for a screening from the grand staircase. Concessions include pre-packaged popcorn, candy and kid-friendly drinks. The movie starts at 7:30 pm. Masks are encouraged outside until you are seated with your party (groups of eight or fewer may sit together). Masks are required when using the restrooms inside. Hand sanitizing stations will be available outdoors. The Joslyn Art Museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. More.

— Drive-thru trick-or-treat event at Walmart. Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to dress up and drive to the Omaha Walmart Supercenter at 18201 Wright St. for a free drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 1 to 7 p.m. The interactive trick-or-treat experience will be socially distanced and contact-free. More.

Oct. 31