Check out these 15+ socially-distanced Halloween events happening around the Omaha area

Halloween is nearly here. If you’re looking for a safe, family-friendly way to celebrate the holiday outside of the house, check out these events.
Please note that some events require participants to pre-register, while others have limited capacity or require people to sign up for timed entry. Before visiting, be sure to check in with the event to make sure there are no cancellations, changes or other requirements.
Ongoing
— Halloween car wash. VIP Car Wash, 11910 M St., will host a Halloween drive-thru car wash complete with black lights, decorations and staff and volunteers in costume from 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The car wash will not take place on Halloween. The cost is $20 for the highest level wash and a hand-dry. Parents will have the option to take a sanitized treat bag for their child after paying. Children are encouraged to dress in costume (masks are encouraged for everyone). Additionally, VIP Car Wash will be accepting donations for the Open Door Mission. More.
— Candy Corn paint kit. Hopp's Art House, 9333 Walnut St., is offering a Halloween paint kit to families for pick up or delivery ($5). The kids include a canvas, paint, supplies, ribbon and step-by-step instructions to paint a candy corn. Each kit is $20. Visit the site to customize your kit. More.
— Haunted hike and hunt. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host a haunted hike and hunt most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 (the exceptions are Oct. 22, 23 and 29). The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. in Lincoln. Explore the twisted trail and a 10-stop archery course with wickedly fun targets. Beginners are welcome, and all equipment is provided. The event is for ages 10 and older only. To facilitate health and safety measures, this is a reservation-only event. Cost is $10 per person or $6 per annual pass holder. More.
— Halloween take-home kits. Stop by the Council Bluffs Public Library from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 to pick up a menu of Halloween-themed pre-literacy fun geared for adults with children ages 5 and younger. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can stop in Monday through Sunday for a pumpkin face craft kit; curbside pickup is also available. Limit is one kit per child. The library is located at 400 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs. More.
Oct. 23
— Outdoor family movie night. Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard will host a free family-friendly movie night at 6:30 p.m. with a showing of “Goosebumps.” Families are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets and bug spray. There is no outside food or drink allowed, but the cafe will be open to purchase drinks, snacks and doughnuts. Participants are asked to practice social distancing while watching the movie. Ditmars Orchard is located at 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. More.
— Spooky Tales for Tots. Come listen to a Halloween story and make a cute craft at the Durham Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. Each person must reserve or buy a ticket in advance online or over the phone (this includes children and museum members). The event is free with paid museum admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
— Traveling trunk-or-treat. Goodwill Industries Inc., will host a free traveling trunk-or-treat event in the parking lots of various businesses, from noon to 7 p.m. Volunteers at each location will be wearing face masks and gloves, and social distancing will be enforced if lines form. Kids can pick up a map, get it stamped at every destination and turn it into their final destination to be entered to win one of three prizes. The locations are Goodwill Omaha Headquarters in Benson Park Plaza, 4805 N. 72nd St.; Butler-Gast YMCA, 3501 Ames Ave.; Max I. Walker, 9211 Maple St.; Maple Street YMCA, 7502 Maple St.; Jan-Pro of Omaha, 5404 N. 99th St.; Chick-fil-A, 6310 N. 72nd St.; and Immanuel Early Learning Center, 6818 N. 68th Plaza. More.
— Monster’s Mask-erade. The Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 St. 20th St., will host “Monster’s Mask-erade” from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Capacity is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Families are encouraged to wear their costumes to enjoy a socially-distanced trick-or-treat event. There will be non-edible treat stations throughout the museum, with a final pre-packaged yummy treat handed to participants on their way out the door. There will also be a scavenger hunt, Halloween Tinker Tables, crafts and open play throughout the museum. Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and older. Costume Halloween masks with mouth and/or nose holes are not sufficient. All activities are included with museum admission. To reserve tickets, click here.
— Boo Drive-Thru. Oak View Mall, 3001 S. 144th St., is hosting a free Halloween drive-thru event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Decorate your car, wear your costume and drive-thru to receive a treat bag with a take-home craft, as well as offers and discounts to mall restaurants and stores. Treat bags are limited; once supplies are gone, families are still welcome to drive through the event to see the decorations. To reserve your treat bag (required), click here.
Oct. 24-25
— Hallo-Weekend. This family-friendly event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Kids ages 12 and younger receive free admission to wander through the Great Haunted Hall, participate in a scavenger hunt with historic characters and take home a goody bag and craft. Entry is by timed ticket only and masks are required. Reservations are available up to five days in advance. More.
— Howl-O-Ween Safari. Wildlife Safari Park will offer hayrack rides, Halloween-themed games and a spooky safari hike from noon to 4 p.m. There will be treat bags for all. There will be treat bags for all. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be in place and park staff will be required to wear masks. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice 6-feet social distancing. There will be a brief health check prior to the event to make sure guests feel safe and healthy. Because the number of guests is limited, reservations are required. Cost is $5 per person; free for kids 2 and younger. The Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park & Wildlife Safari is located at 16406 N. 292nd St. in Ashland. More.
Oct. 25
— Camp Fontanelle’s Corn Maze. Search for treats in the corn maze from 1 to 6 p.m. For the safety of everyone, entry to certain areas of camp, such as the zipline or petting barn, will require a mask. Guests are asked to wear a mask when appropriate and practice social distancing from other groups at the maze. To participate in the zipline, ticket-holding guests must submit a completed program release form via email. Child admission is free with a donation of a toy for Toys for Tots. Camp Fontanelle is located at 9677 County Road 3 in Fontanelle, Nebraska. More.
Oct. 27
— Great Halloween Drive-Thru. The Durham Museum will host this socially distant event from 5 to 8 p.m. Come in costume or decorate your car and drive through the parking lot to visit themed stations like the Wild West Saloon and the Zombie Zone and more from several other community partners. Kids can collect treats and trinkets along the way and enjoy a Halloween laser light show. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Vehicles must enter from the museum’s lower parking deck at 9th and Leavenworth Streets and exit on the upper level. If you choose to roll down your windows during the event, the museum asks that families wear protective face masks. More.
— Drive-thru trick-or-treat event at Walmart. Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to dress up and drive to the Walmart Supercenter at 6304 N. 99th St. for a free drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 1 to 7 p.m.. The interactive trick-or-treat experience will be socially distanced and contact-free. More.
Oct. 30
— Outdoor family movie night. Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard will host its final free family-friendly movie night of the season at 6:20 p.m. with a viewing of “Ghostbusters.” Families are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets and bug spray. No outside food or drink allowed, but the cafe will be open for purchase of drinks, snacks and doughnuts. Participants are asked to practice social distancing while watching the movie. Ditmars Orchard is located at 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. More.
— Spooky Tales for Tots. Listen to a Halloween story and make a cute craft from 10 a.m. to noon at the Durham Museum. Each person must reserve or buy a ticket in advance online or over the phone (this includes children and museum members). The event is free with paid museum admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
— Freaky Film Friday. Joslyn Art Museum will host a free viewing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in the spooky sculpture garden 7 to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating (chairs or blankets) and select a physically-distanced spot on the law for a screening from the grand staircase. Concessions include pre-packaged popcorn, candy and kid-friendly drinks. The movie starts at 7:30 pm. Masks are encouraged outside until you are seated with your party (groups of eight or fewer may sit together). Masks are required when using the restrooms inside. Hand sanitizing stations will be available outdoors. The Joslyn Art Museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. More.
— Drive-thru trick-or-treat event at Walmart. Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to dress up and drive to the Omaha Walmart Supercenter at 18201 Wright St. for a free drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 1 to 7 p.m. The interactive trick-or-treat experience will be socially distanced and contact-free. More.
Oct. 31
— Howl-O-Ween Safari. Wildlife Safari Park will host a fun Halloween event from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hayrack rides, Halloween-themed games and a spooky safari hike, plus treat bags for all. Because of COVID-19 precautions, food and drink will not be served this year. Additionally, Wildlife Safari Park staff will perform enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols and will be required to wear masks. Guests are also encouraged to wear masks and practice 6-feet social distancing; there will be a brief health check prior to the event to make sure guests feel safe and healthy. Because guests are limited, reservations are required. Cost is $5 per person; free for ages 2 and younger. The Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park & Wildlife Safari is located at 16406 N. 292 St. in Ashland. More.
— Sidewalk Spooktacular. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and trick or treat at the outdoor displays at Place 96, 4725 S. 96th St., from noon to 4 p.m. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing is encouraged. More.
— La Vista Halloween Safe Night. La Vista’s free alternative Halloween event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lots at City Hall and the Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd., in La Vista. Vehicles will enter from 81st Street off Park View Boulevard and follow directional signs. Each child will receive a treat bag while supplies last. Vehicles will exit on westbound Park View Boulevard. This event is open to all La Vista residents. More.
— Drive-thru trick-or-treat event at Walmart. Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to dress up and drive to the Omaha Walmart Supercenter at 16960 West Maple Road for a free trick-or-treat event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The interactive drive-thru experience will be socially distanced and contact-free. More.
