Check out these 9 great sledding hills in the Omaha area

Did someone say fresh snow?

Want to try a new hill? Want a new way to zoom? We’ve got you covered. Here are 9 of our favorite slopes in the Omaha area.

1. Laura Dodge Elementary, 3520 Maplewood Blvd. This snow mound attracts tons of children.

2. Memorial Park, north of Dodge Street just west of Happy Hollow Boulevard. Some parking is available beside the park driveway off Underwood Avenue.

3. Millard’s Black Elk Elementary, near 160th and Harrison Streets. A steep slope sits behind the school.

4. Millard’s Holling Heights. Check out the hill behind Holling Heights Elementary School, 6565 S 136th St., in the Millard school district.

5. Portal Elementary, 9920 Brentwood Drive in La Vista. This fast hill is a lot of fun.

6. Ralston Middle School, 8202 Lakeview St. in Ralston. There's a great slope near the school.

7. St. Robert Bellarmine School, near 120th and Pacific Streets. A bunny slope sits west of the school.