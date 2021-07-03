Check out these five kids book that celebrate Fourth of July

Independence Day is one of the best days summer has to offer. It's fun to watch fireworks as a family and attend a fun barbecue. If you want to introduce your kids to a traditional Fourth of July celebration, check out these five books.

1. “Hello, Fourth of July!” by Martha Day Zschock. Kids are invited to celebrate America’s birthday with the eagles. Have fun going to a parade, viewing historical paintings and statues, going to the beach, enjoying food at a barbecue and watching fireworks. Ages 2 to 5.

2. “Hats Off for the Fourth of July” by Harriet Ziefert. Come along and have fun during this small town’s Fourth of July celebration, which includes a parade, music, cowboys on horseback, fire engines and a surprise spectacle in the sky. Ages 3 to 6.

3. “The Night Before the Fourth of July” by Natasha Wing. This story follows the format of the beloved “Twas the Night Before Christmas” poem. It tells how people across the United States are getting ready for the best holiday of the summer. Ages 3 to 7.