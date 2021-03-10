Children who are overly sensitive to sounds, touch, sight could have a sensory processing disorder

If your child seems oversensitive to things around them, they might have a sensory processing disorder. This occurs when the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information.

In children, a sensory processing disorder can manifest as a reaction to noise, light or clothing that a child believes is irritating or too tight. Some children may have more extreme reactions, such as an extremely high or low pain tolerance, screaming if their face gets wet and running into walls or people.

Symptoms of a sensory processing disorder may be seen in one sense, such as taste or touch, or it could affect multiple senses. The symptoms vary for each child and can include any of the following:

• Over or under responsiveness to sounds, touch and sight.

• Unable to tolerate certain clothing and textures.

• Unable to tolerate certain or loud noises.

• Has difficulty with change.

• Has difficulty with fine motor skills.

• Bumps into things or people they should see.