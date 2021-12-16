Christmas at Union Station, Cookies with the Clauses and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

10. Take part in the Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrate the holidays with the 22nd annual Holiday Lights Festival, which goes through Jan. 3, 2022. There will be lighting displays in the Old Market, North Omaha and South Omaha. The Old Market display will take place from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. The North Omaha display will cover a six-block area around 24th and Lake Streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q Streets. More.

11. Check out Santa’s Workshop. Shadow Lake Towne Center will host Santa's workshop through Dec. 24. Hours vary. Check the website for more information. The workshop is located next to the management office near Early Bird. Photos will be available. More.

12. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.