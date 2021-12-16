Christmas at Union Station, Cookies with the Clauses and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Have fun at Lights of Aksarben. On Friday, head to Stinson Park, 2232 S. 64th St., for fun activities during Lights of Aksarben. This week's theme is Visit with Santa. There will be horse and carriage rides, free face painting, free food and more. More.
2. See ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ The Rose Theater will host showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. The show was the first show ever presented at The Rose Theater in 1995. The Rose Theater is located at 2001 Farnam St. More.
3. Attend a holiday festival at the forest. On Friday, head to Fontenelle Forest and step into a Winter Wonderland in the Great Hall, which is decorated with holiday trees and wreaths. Then bundle up and enjoy the Holiday Trail of Lights along the lighted Riverview Boardwalk. There will be complimentary hot cocoa and tea. Additionally, there will be an ornament decorating self-serve station. All activities are free for members or with daily admission for non-members. No registration is needed unless otherwise noted. Check out the full schedule of special events here. Fontenelle Forest is located at 1111 Bellevue Boulevard North in Bellevue.
4. Check out the symphony's Christmas celebration. This weekend, check out the Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration. Get into the holiday spirit as you listen to festive favorites and Christmas classics with the symphony and a cast of singers and dancers. Performances will take place at the Holland Center Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Masks are required for all performances. More.
5. Drive around Omaha to view Christmas lights. Grab the family, hop in the car with some hot chocolate and drive around and view the dozens of Christmas light displays around the Omaha area. Check out our full list here.
6. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.
7. Check out Santa's Magic. Come to the Omaha Children's Museum to check out Santa's Magic, a short, live performance featuring Santa, elves and an animatronic Rudolph. The show includes indoor snowfalls, silly moments and a message from the Snow Queen. Due to limited seating, families should pick up a reserved ticket at their preferred showtime. Showtimes are 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. After the 3 p.m. show each day, Santa will remain in the exhibit to talk with any child who wishes to meet him. The show is included with regular museum admission but due to limited seating, families should pick up a reserved ticket for their preferred showtime. More.
8. Enjoy cookies with the Clauses. The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will host Cookies with the Clauses Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Kids can join the famous couple for story time, hot chocolate and cookie decorating. Photo opportunities will be available. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Kids 2 and younger are free. Registration is required. The zoo is located at 3701 S. 10th St. More.
9. Meet Santa and his elves. Families are invited to Bel Air Plaza on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his elves. Don't forget your camera. Santa will be present for kids to talk to. There will also be special visitors and a holiday wish list station so kids can make their own lists and drop them off in Santa's mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 W. Center Road. More.
10. Take part in the Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrate the holidays with the 22nd annual Holiday Lights Festival, which goes through Jan. 3, 2022. There will be lighting displays in the Old Market, North Omaha and South Omaha. The Old Market display will take place from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. The North Omaha display will cover a six-block area around 24th and Lake Streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q Streets. More.
11. Check out Santa’s Workshop. Shadow Lake Towne Center will host Santa's workshop through Dec. 24. Hours vary. Check the website for more information. The workshop is located next to the management office near Early Bird. Photos will be available. More.
12. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.
13. Walk through the Holiday poinsettia show. Lauritzen Gardens floral display hall will be transformed into a comfy, cozy space that is full of joy, cheer and plants. In the middle will be a 20-foot-tall tree made from more than 700 poinsettias. There will also be various holiday decor throughout the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Families can toast marshmallows together at the fire pits in the Family Chill Zone. The annual event will take place through Jan. 3, 2022. This year’s show will be designed as a one-way experience to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in specific areas. More.
14. Check out the Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
15. Visit Santa's Wonderland. Head over to Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops for a contactless visit with Santa Claus now through Dec. 24. There, families can take a free photo with Santa and receive free take-home holiday craft activity kits. Advanced reservations are required at all locations for the free Santa photo. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, and Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs.
16. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
17. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
18. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
19. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
20. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
21. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.