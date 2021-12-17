Christmas break can't come soon enough; we're limping across the finish line

But we need a break to catch our breath. We need a stretch of lazy mornings and relaxed bedtimes. We need afternoons without homework and nights without scheduled activities. Or at least less scheduled activities. We need a good, solid reset so we can dive back into January and the busyness that awaits us there well-rested and reenergized.

While we can’t get away from high school basketball completely over the break, everything else will stop. My husband even used his remaining vacation days to take off almost as long as the kids are out of school. We plan to hunker down in the house and only leave when we’re forced to.

We are limping, practically crawling into this Christmas break. The high school commitments of a freshman caught us completely off guard. While we knew having a child play high school athletics would be busy, no one could have prepared us for just how hectic we are. This week alone we have three evenings and a Saturday full of basketball, three soccer practices, Stella’s choir concert and two play practices.