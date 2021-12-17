Christmas break can't come soon enough; we're limping across the finish line

Every year around this time, I start obsessively counting and recounting the days until Christmas break. School is stressful and I loathe morning drop-offs, so I look forward to the few days during the middle of the year where we have nowhere to go and nothing to do — at least not first thing in the morning.
But this year, my desperation for a long break is stronger than ever.
With my oldest, Stella, in high school for the first time, my youngest, Saxon, still at home with me, and three kids in between running all different directions, our pace of life has hit fast forward and I’m struggling to keep up.
With multiple kids in sports, multiple kids in drama programs and multiple kids active in our church, our evenings have been jam-packed with activities and zero nights off. But December makes even our usual hustle and bustle feel slow in comparison to the many concerts, programs and rush of squeezing in every little thing before winter break.
Plus, throw in Saxon’s December birthday, and we are tired.
Don’t get me wrong. I love how active my kids are, and that they’re involved in so much. The fact that there is five of them makes even one activity a week for each of them compound into constantly crowded schedules. But that is a price we’re familiar with paying. And one we’re happy to sacrifice our time for.
But we need a break to catch our breath. We need a stretch of lazy mornings and relaxed bedtimes. We need afternoons without homework and nights without scheduled activities. Or at least less scheduled activities. We need a good, solid reset so we can dive back into January and the busyness that awaits us there well-rested and reenergized.
While we can’t get away from high school basketball completely over the break, everything else will stop. My husband even used his remaining vacation days to take off almost as long as the kids are out of school. We plan to hunker down in the house and only leave when we’re forced to.
We are limping, practically crawling into this Christmas break. The high school commitments of a freshman caught us completely off guard. While we knew having a child play high school athletics would be busy, no one could have prepared us for just how hectic we are. This week alone we have three evenings and a Saturday full of basketball, three soccer practices, Stella’s choir concert and two play practices.
Some evenings, Zach and I are able to leave the four younger kids home and get to basketball games just the two of us. We’ve made date nights out of shared concession popcorns and cheering on the JV. Other nights, we wave goodbye to each other, parcel out the kids and head in different directions just to manage everything going on.
We both work during the day, and are active volunteers in our church. We don’t want to give any of these things up, but the upcoming winter break is a shining beacon of hope on the horizon — which I suppose is what it’s designed to be. We’ve spent first semester at an all-out sprint. And we’re not the only family struggling to keep up the pace. Winter break will sweep in like a much needed half-time, and give us just enough rest to catch our breath before we dive full-speed into second semester — where more play practices, sports of all kinds, youth group and concerts await us.
Until then, I’ll keep an eye on my Christmas break countdown clock and keep living for those precious few days when we never get out of our pajamas and our pace of life is slow enough to hear the kiddos complain about being bored.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.