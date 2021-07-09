Christmas in July, Labor Day scavenger hunt: Why unexpected family traditions are the best

It was a silly little day; just a fun idea sprung from an NFM advertisement, but it transitioned into a lasting tradition. I guess I owe a thank you to Mrs. B for sparking the notion that led to so many happy memories.

My absolute favorite, though, is our Labor Day tradition. When our kids were pretty small, my husband commented that Labor Day was a boring holiday for kids. On that particular day, he scrawled out a scavenger hunt on a piece of paper. It included just a handful of items the kids could hunt for, and if they got all the items, they could win a prize. I remember them rifling through their toy box for Buzz Lightyear, searching through the flower bed for a preying mantis, and digging in the junk drawer for spare change. They earned themselves the big prize — I think it was a trip to our favorite pizza place — and just like that, another family tradition was born.

Now those same little kids drive themselves over to the house on Labor Day to embark upon the annual scavenger hunt. Today's list is much longer now, with items like “recreate viral video” and “ask a stranger to autograph your shirt,” but we’re still going strong. It was never meant to be more than entertainment for bored little kids on an extra day off, but it became something so much more.