Christmas in July, Labor Day scavenger hunt: Why unexpected family traditions are the best

Every year, as soon as the Fourth of July passes, I ruminate on the joy that accompanies family traditions. And not the formal family traditions passed down from generation to generation, but the ones we just make up — and they stick.
Years (and years) ago, we happened to be at a hot wing restaurant for lunch on the Fourth of July. The establishment was showing the Coney Island hot dog eating contest on its bank of TVs, so we watched the stomach-churning spectacle. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that it would become a “can’t miss” holiday event for my family.
But it’s part of our Independence Day now. Our holiday starts with everyone meeting up at Buffalo Wild Wings, where we eat lunch and watch the contest. When the pandemic didn’t allow for it, we took our wings to-go and watched socially-distanced at home. It is hilarious and funny, and we are forever Team Joey Chestnut.
The same thing happened with what we now refer to as “Kirkle Day.”
One year, my husband saw a commercial for a Christmas in July sale, and thought it would be fun to have our own Christmas in July. We woke the kids up with cinnamon rolls, just like on Christmas, and we spent the entire day with the curtains closed (so we couldn’t see the summer sunshine) while we watched Christmas movies. We strung a few lights over the mantle, had a ham dinner and each kid got to open a dollar store present.
It was a silly little day; just a fun idea sprung from an NFM advertisement, but it transitioned into a lasting tradition. I guess I owe a thank you to Mrs. B for sparking the notion that led to so many happy memories.
My absolute favorite, though, is our Labor Day tradition. When our kids were pretty small, my husband commented that Labor Day was a boring holiday for kids. On that particular day, he scrawled out a scavenger hunt on a piece of paper. It included just a handful of items the kids could hunt for, and if they got all the items, they could win a prize. I remember them rifling through their toy box for Buzz Lightyear, searching through the flower bed for a preying mantis, and digging in the junk drawer for spare change. They earned themselves the big prize — I think it was a trip to our favorite pizza place — and just like that, another family tradition was born.
Now those same little kids drive themselves over to the house on Labor Day to embark upon the annual scavenger hunt. Today's list is much longer now, with items like “recreate viral video” and “ask a stranger to autograph your shirt,” but we’re still going strong. It was never meant to be more than entertainment for bored little kids on an extra day off, but it became something so much more.
So many traditions begin this way — without intention. I mean, how many of us say things like “We just have to get Dairy Queen after baseball practice” or “We always go there before Husker football games?” All of those occasions began with a random, unplanned stop. The same can be said about the way my in-laws need to start their Christmas morning with “weenie rolls,” and Thanksgiving dinner wouldn’t be acceptable to my mother without Hawaiian rolls. Neither of them made a conscious decision to pair those foods with holiday memories, but a delicious bite was all it took to set a culinary tradition in motion.
What unexpected traditions does your family have?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.