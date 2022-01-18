Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home

Curling up with a steaming mug of hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up on a cold winter day.

And for the kiddos, it’s practically a rite of passage to see how many miniature marshmallows they can load into their cup of hot chocolate after an afternoon playing in the snow.

But store-bought hot chocolate mixes and marshmallows don’t hold a candle to homemade versions, which are surprisingly easy to whip up and can be customized to your tastes. Hot cocoa mixes can be made in large batches and stored safely for a several months (if they last that long). The beauty of making your own is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.

Homemade marshmallows will keep for about three weeks, again, if they last that long. When they are fresh, they melt so easily into the hot drink that it adds an extra level of creaminess.

HOT CHOCOLATE MIX

Our standard hot chocolate mix is made with real grated chocolate for a rich, chocolatey flavor and cornstarch to make it thick and creamy.

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup 100% cocoa powder