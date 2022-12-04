Cold days, warm hands: Reusable handwarmers an easy, useful winter craft

While these reusable handwarmers were made using a sewing machine, I can assure you that only very basic sewing skills are required!

To make the hand warmers microwave-safe make sure you are using 100% cotton fabric and thread. A quick 15 seconds in the microwave and they will keep your fingers toasty as you are outside shoveling or playing in the snow. These warm up very quickly so if kids are using them, make sure they aren't too hot before they get put into mittens.

Hand warmers

100% cotton fabric

100% cotton thread

Rice

Scissors

Ruler

Funnel

Straight pins

Sewing machine

1. To make one pair of hand warmers, measure and cut two 3½-inch-by-6½-inch rectangles of fabric.

2. Fold fabric in half, print side inward, and pin.

3. Using a sewing machine (or hand stitching), sew at ¼-inch seam, sewing two sides shut completely and on the third side leave an opening about 1½ inches wide.

4. Fold squares inside out through the opening you left.

5. Using funnel, add ¼ cup of rice to each square.

6. Making sure the hem is tucked inside, pin the fill hole closed with a straight pin.

7. Using the sewing machine, sew an 1/8-inch seam along the fill side.

8. To use, put hand warmers in the microwave for about 15 seconds. They will stay warm for 15 to 20 minutes.

NOTE: You can use this same premise to make reusable hot/cold packs. We cut two pieces of fabric to 8-inches-by-10-inches. Then followed the same steps of sewing all sides closed except a small opening. We added about 2 to 2½ cups of rice and sewed the edge closed. For this size, we found 1½ to 2 minutes in the microwave worked well and it stayed warm — hotter at first and gradually cooling — for 20 to 30 minutes. This can also be placed in the freezer and used as a cold pack.