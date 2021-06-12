Color travels fast in this walking rainbow experiment

6. The colored water will start traveling up the length of the paper towel. After a few minutes, it will start to travel down into the empty glass.

7. The amount of time this will take to complete will vary depending on the size of your glasses and the absorbency of your paper towels. We saw colors starting to mix within an hour. Eventually, all of the jars will have equal amounts of liquid. It took about six hours for ours to reach this stage

Note: The pick-a-size paper towels are best, because then you just use half sheets for each cup. If you only have full sheets, then cut them in half.

The science behind it

The water moves up the paper towels through a process called capillary action. Capillary action is the ability of a liquid to flow upward, against gravity, in narrow spaces. The paper towel is made from fibers, and the water is able to travel through the gaps in the fibers. The gaps in the paper towel act like capillary tubes and pull the water upward.

Color wheel

Talk about primary and secondary colors. Have your child guess what will happen in each of the empty jars before you start the experiment.

