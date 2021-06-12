Color travels fast in this walking rainbow experiment

Budding scientists can learn about capillary action and color mixing by making water walk (yes, walk) in this colorful home experiment. It’s easy to set up, requires supplies you most likely have on hand and delivers results almost immediately.
WALKING RAINBOW
Supplies:
• 6 tall glasses or mason jars
• Paper towels (see note)
• Food dye or liquid watercolors in red, yellow and blue
Directions:
1. Tear off six sheets of paper towel. Fold each sheet in half and then in half again lengthwise.
2. Test paper towel length. The sheet should reach from the bottom of one glass to the bottom of the next without sticking up too far. If they are too long, cut off a few inches. Set paper towels aside.
3. Arrange six glasses in a circle. Fill three glasses with water, alternating every other one.
4. Add five drops of blue food coloring to one glass. Add five drops of yellow food coloring to a second glass and add five drops of red food coloring to the third glass.
5. Add paper towels between glasses, put two paper towels in each glass of colored water with one paper towel going into each of the empty glasses on each side of the colored jar. Continue until all six jars each have two paper towels in them.
6. The colored water will start traveling up the length of the paper towel. After a few minutes, it will start to travel down into the empty glass.
7. The amount of time this will take to complete will vary depending on the size of your glasses and the absorbency of your paper towels. We saw colors starting to mix within an hour. Eventually, all of the jars will have equal amounts of liquid. It took about six hours for ours to reach this stage
Note: The pick-a-size paper towels are best, because then you just use half sheets for each cup. If you only have full sheets, then cut them in half.
The science behind it
The water moves up the paper towels through a process called capillary action. Capillary action is the ability of a liquid to flow upward, against gravity, in narrow spaces. The paper towel is made from fibers, and the water is able to travel through the gaps in the fibers. The gaps in the paper towel act like capillary tubes and pull the water upward.
Color wheel
Talk about primary and secondary colors. Have your child guess what will happen in each of the empty jars before you start the experiment.
