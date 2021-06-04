Combat summer drain with these activities, reading recommendations by grade level

Fighting summer brain drain doesn’t have to mean sitting your child down to complete worksheets or other forced learning activities, educators say.
“Summer learning can be creative and expressive and even fun,’’ says Omaha Westside Assistant Principal Lois Rasgorshek. “I think the fun element of learning and working on skills is possibly the most important piece as we start to emerge from a very difficult year where learning has looked very different.”
Rasgorshek says students have had just as much stress and change as adults in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They may need a break as well.
Some days you just need to enjoy the moment and take time to breathe. “You don’t have to have an activity every day. Allow your kids to help determine things they would like to do for a day of fun,” she says.
Preschool
Children need the opportunity to create, imagine, explore, problem solve and practice resilience, perseverance, mindfulness, independence and responsibility. They also need to learn to take healthy risks.
Give them jobs that are important and they know they are capable of doing. Most important, foster their sense of wonder and curiosity. Encourage them to ask lots of questions and then have fun finding the answers together.
Since COVID has discouraged socialization to some degree, it’s also important for this age group to practice concepts such as cooperation, compassion, kindness and sharing.
Most of these concepts are achieved simply through play — the work of childhood!
ALWAYS LEARNING
» Practice numbers and letters by taking turns using a spray bottle to “draw” letters on the sidewalk before the warm sun makes them disappear.
» Look for letters and numbers on signs and license plates of cars when driving.
» Count while preparing or eating a meal or snack (5 grapes, 3 chicken tenders).
» If you have something that is not working like a clock or a toaster, take it apart together and see what is inside. Be sure to unplug it first, of course, and be careful around sharp edges.
» Make homemade invitations and invite children in the neighborhood for an outdoor storytime. Have a grownup or older child read to the group.
» Put on a play or puppet show for neighbors or family. Decide on a book or story to use, or have your child help create a plot. Create the props together.
» Go for walks. Point out and talk about what you see, hear, and smell. Ask your child; What do you notice? Do you see different shapes or colors on houses or buildings? Pick something to count. Do you notice patterns?
» Have your child help create a nature scavenger hunt and invite neighborhood children to attend. Make up clues about what the items are instead of just listing the items.
» Make an obstacle course with “academic” tasks along the way such as having your child finish a pattern before moving on to the next physical task.
» Allow your child to choose their outfit for the day.
» Make clean up fun: play a song or set a timer and tell your child the mess needs to be cleaned up by the time the timer/song is over.
» Find a fun song and add it to your tooth brushing routine.
» Visit the library. Let your child select books that are appealing.
» Read aloud to your child daily. Ask questions about the story: What is it about? Is there a problem in the story? How was it solved? Did you like the book? Why or why not?
» Invite your child to help with household tasks. Children can sort laundry by color or category, help set the table and count how many items of each component are needed. Name and identify colors or any patterns that child observes.
» Provide your child with markers, pencils, crayons and paper and encourage him or her to draw pictures. Ask your child to dictate what their picture is and write their words.
» Play board games or do puzzles to develop counting, matching, problem solving and language skills.
READING RECOMMENDATIONS
1. “The Most Magnificent Thing” by Ashley Spires
2. “Because Your Mommy Loves You” by Andrew Clements
3. “The Listening Walk” by Paul Showers
4. “I Am Love: A Book of Compassion” by Susan Verde
5. “Stone Soup” by Jon J. Muth
6. “A Whistle for Willie” by Ezra Jack Keats
Sources: Tamyra Hower, St. Thomas More Pawprints Preschool; Bridget Burns, pre-K treacher, Gateway Elementary School; Lisa Freifeld, early childhood coach, Gateway Elementary School
Elementary
Establishing a routine will help everyone in your family have a better summer. Make sure to work exercise, learning, quiet time and fun into your daily schedule. Try something new each week, too.
For elementary students, reading is activity No. 1. Every day. But that doesn’t mean setting the timer and forcing your child to read a book. Instead, have your child:
» Read up on current events.
» Read to a sibling, neighbor or pet.
» Read a recipe and help prepare a dish.
» Read road signs and billboards when traveling
OTHER FUN WAYS TO LEARN
» Go to the zoo and research a favorite animal when you get home.
» Go to a spray park or an open ball field to play catch or practice batting.
» Build an obstacle course.
» Set the table for dinner.
» Make your own snacks.
» Compile the weekly grocery list.
» Clip coupons with mom and dad and work out the math at the store.
» Calculate the tip at a restaurant.
» Be the score keeper for game nights.
» Create a summer scrapbook or journal.
» Build a bird feeder and record the birds who come to it.
» Draw on the driveway with chalk or make sidewalk games.
» Play road trip bingo when you’re traveling.
» Draw your favorite character from a book you are reading.
» Be the author and illustrator of a comic book.
» Make a board game about something you are passionate about.
» Write your friend or family members a letter.
» Make ice cream in a bag.
» Make homemade bouncy balls.
» Plant flowers and record their growth.
» Go on a nature scavenger hunt.
» Recycle and talk about the impact on the environment.
READING RECOMMENDATIONS
Upper elementary
1. "Max & the Midknights" by Lincoln Peirce
2. "Hope in the Holler" by Lisa Lewis Tyre
3. "The War that Saved My Life" by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
4. "Bodyguard" series by Chris Bradford
5. "Ground Zero" by Alan Gratz
Lower elementary
1. "Magic Tree House" series by Mary Pope Osborne
2. "I Survived" series by Lauren Tarshis
Sources: Holley Bjorling, sixth-grade teacher, St. Thomas More Catholic School; Ted Dondlinger, Omaha Westside counselor; Gretna Public Schools; Jen Sobczyk, third-grade teacher, St. Thomas More Catholic School
Middle and high school
» Work on a certain skill over the course of a week.
» Be flexible. When opportunities arise, take advantage of them. If you’re passionate about a skill or activity, summer is a great time to immerse yourself without having to shift focus or divide time between school and something else you want to pursue.
» Explore day and overnight camp opportunities; sign up for one that looks fun or challenging and spread your wings a little bit.
» Visit your local library; it’s an incredible resource for activities, classes and best of all print books, audio books, CDs, movies and magazines. Create a family book club and discuss what you read together; plot an alternative ending to the story.
» Explore the outdoors. Visit as many local parks as you can over the summer.
» Tutor a younger sibling or a neighbor.
» Do puzzles or play Sudoku.
» Learn a new skill or a craft.
» If you have a summer job, create a budget each month with spending and savings goals.
» Hand-write a letter to a family member or friend.
» Learn to put your thoughts on paper; keep a daily journal.
» Stay active by playing a sport, running through the sprinkler, biking, planting a garden, doing yoga or going for a long walk.
» Lie under the stars and see how many constellations you can spy.
» Play games together as a family.
» Try a new food or a recipe.
» Do a good deed for a stranger.
Sources: Katy Plaza, teacher-librarian, Millard North Middle School; Omaha Westside Assistant Principal Lois Rasgorshek; Jennifer Prasch, a teacher-librarian at Millard South High School
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh