Combat summer drain with these activities, reading recommendations by grade level

» Have your child help create a nature scavenger hunt and invite neighborhood children to attend. Make up clues about what the items are instead of just listing the items.

» Make an obstacle course with “academic” tasks along the way such as having your child finish a pattern before moving on to the next physical task.

» Allow your child to choose their outfit for the day.

» Make clean up fun: play a song or set a timer and tell your child the mess needs to be cleaned up by the time the timer/song is over.

» Find a fun song and add it to your tooth brushing routine.

» Visit the library. Let your child select books that are appealing.

» Read aloud to your child daily. Ask questions about the story: What is it about? Is there a problem in the story? How was it solved? Did you like the book? Why or why not?

» Invite your child to help with household tasks. Children can sort laundry by color or category, help set the table and count how many items of each component are needed. Name and identify colors or any patterns that child observes.