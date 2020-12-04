Confessions of a remote school parent

For a while, we wondered what a return to school would look like this fall.
Would they be able to go? Would we be homeschooling? Would we be back in the office full time, forcing us to send our kids to school?
Now we’re most of the way through this half of the school year and we mostly know what to expect. But I can’t be the only parent who still feels constantly unprepared even three months into this school year.
The experience of it all has been vastly different than even we envisioned. Working full time and teaching two kids has been, frankly, a lot.
We wondered whether to send our kids — pre-schooler Elliott and first grader Sam — to school full time, but we ended up deciding to do remote school for Sam and just to teach Elliott ourselves.
We’re both working from home. How hard could it be?
Oh, how naive I was back in September.
I mean, it’s not hard. I have a good grasp on first grade math. But we definitely have a new respect for teachers. I never considered teaching elementary school as a career, but if I ever decide to make a change occupation, I can definitely strike that one off the list. And this is my own child, whom I love. I don’t know how teachers deal with two dozen of someone else’s kids who drift off in the middle of English, decide to doodle on their math workbook instead of actually doing the math problems or interrupt a spelling lesson to ask a random question about Transformers.
Teachers are saints. We knew this. But I definitely have a newfound and powerful respect for them.
Some days we sit and do school, methodically working through the list of activities, worksheets, videos, reading assignments and learning app time.
Other days, when my wife and I have so much to do at work, we’ve been — how shall I say it? — not so diligent.
Some afternoons included an extra recess or two while we try to get through a Zoom meeting or a work project. Some days have featured more screen time than I’d like to admit; just something on the TV to distract our kids while we get things done.
We’ve had days of catching up. We’ve held school at night. Full disclosure: We’ve had Sam work on three days of homework in one afternoon.
And let’s just say preschool has not been as organized as we once envisioned.
It is, of course, of our own design. (Translation: We’re winging it.) It’s busier some times than others. Some weeks, we’re prepared with letter practice and craft activities. Other weeks, we just let Elliott play with Legos all day. But hey, at least he’s learning how to build? Maybe he’ll grow up to be a structural engineer.
Some days, it’s chaos around here. But I have to say, Sam has been excelling at school. He’s picking up math concepts so fast he thinks everything is easy, and his report card was all As. And Elliott can already spell his name and hit other milestones kids are expected to do for kindergarten.
The kids are having the time of their lives, we’re spending more time as a family than we probably ever will and I know they’re learning a lot.
All things considered, I think we’re doing just fine.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
