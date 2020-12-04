Confessions of a remote school parent

For a while, we wondered what a return to school would look like this fall.

Would they be able to go? Would we be homeschooling? Would we be back in the office full time, forcing us to send our kids to school?

Now we’re most of the way through this half of the school year and we mostly know what to expect. But I can’t be the only parent who still feels constantly unprepared even three months into this school year.

The experience of it all has been vastly different than even we envisioned. Working full time and teaching two kids has been, frankly, a lot.

We wondered whether to send our kids — pre-schooler Elliott and first grader Sam — to school full time, but we ended up deciding to do remote school for Sam and just to teach Elliott ourselves.

We’re both working from home. How hard could it be?

Oh, how naive I was back in September.