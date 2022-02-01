Confessions of a sports mom: 'I simply want him to have fun'

Sam now regularly just heads down to the basket on offense. He's definitely less afraid of the ball. He's an amazing defensive player; he never lets his opponent out of his sight. (Last game, an opposing player was so annoyed with him that he started shoving him out of the way.) He actually really runs down the court now instead of half running, half skipping.

This past weekend, he took his first shot in a game. It didn't go in. In fact, it was an airball. But this mom was so proud that he finally stepped up to take that shot instead of panicking or just immediately passing.

No matter what, we tell him he did a great job, and I ask him, "Did you have fun?" Because at the end of the day, I don't care how amazing (or not) Sam is at basketball. I simply want him to have fun. At this age, that's what it's all about. When it stops being fun, we have a problem.

It's still weird to me that I am a parent sitting in the stands watching my child when it doesn't really feel like too long ago my parents were doing the same with me and my siblings.