Confessions of a sports mom: 'I simply want him to have fun'

Growing up, I played a lot of sports.
Volleyball, basketball, track, swimming, cross country, soccer, softball — you name it and I probably did it at one point. I was even did dance for a short period of time (even though I didn't like it and it cut into my Saturday morning cartoon time). My parents were always adamant about trying and playing sports.
But my all-time favorite game was basketball.
I loved it and I was pretty good, too. I will never forget how much I cried after my last high school basketball game. I was crushed at the idea of never really playing on a team again.
So I was thrilled when my oldest son, Sam, developed an interest in basketball. Thank you, "Space Jam."
We were even more thrilled to learn that his school would have a second grade team this year. Sam was beside himself. We promptly bought him the correct-sized basketball and lowered our hoop in the backyard to 8 feet so he could start practicing. He even got brand-new basketball shoes for this birthday.
When practices started late last fall, these second graders were a hilarious sight to see. While I never made it to any practices, my husband would relay all of the humorous shenanigans to me along with some video evidence.
At first, it was like herding kittens. Most of them had never played organized basketball before. Some of them may never have picked up a ball before. Though Sam had tried his hand in our driveway and with the miniature hoop mounted above his closet door, he didn't have much skill either.
Their first game was more hilarious chaos. As an adult who once played competitive basketball, it's hard to watch uncoordinated 8-year-olds who don't really know what they're doing. It's like they get out on the floor and, once the ball is live, promptly forget everything they learned in practice. At least for Sam, the ball is a hot potato he'd rather not hold on to. (Though we're working on it.)
I don't know how many times we had to tell Sam to "get down by the basket!" during his first game. He'd just sort of hang out at the top of the court just past the three-point line and watch his teammates go.
God bless their coaches and the referees, who are doing about a million things at once. They're constantly reminding the kids to dribble, which basket is theirs and that, on defense, you have to actually guard your man. Oh, and that when the other team shoots and misses, they need to get the ball back. Rebounds, little dudes. Rebounds.
We're a good handful of games into the season now and it's amazing how much they've all improved.
Sam now regularly just heads down to the basket on offense. He's definitely less afraid of the ball. He's an amazing defensive player; he never lets his opponent out of his sight. (Last game, an opposing player was so annoyed with him that he started shoving him out of the way.) He actually really runs down the court now instead of half running, half skipping.
This past weekend, he took his first shot in a game. It didn't go in. In fact, it was an airball. But this mom was so proud that he finally stepped up to take that shot instead of panicking or just immediately passing.
No matter what, we tell him he did a great job, and I ask him, "Did you have fun?" Because at the end of the day, I don't care how amazing (or not) Sam is at basketball. I simply want him to have fun. At this age, that's what it's all about. When it stops being fun, we have a problem.
It's still weird to me that I am a parent sitting in the stands watching my child when it doesn't really feel like too long ago my parents were doing the same with me and my siblings.
Now that I'm in it, I have to commend my parents for the many hours they spent at each of our events on the weekends and week nights. While we're not at their level yet — we're not yet darting from one kid's activity to the next — we're very much enjoying where we are.
We plan to have our kids try as many things as they want, but we're keeping the list on the shorter end for now. There's plenty of time coming up to run from activity to activity, but for now we're just enjoying taking it one thing at time.
