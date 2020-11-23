Confessions of an almost second-time mom

I’m about to enter into the third trimester of my second pregnancy, and there’s no looking back now. Come February 2021, I'll be a mom of two children 2 and younger, as well as an 11-year-old stepdaughter (who doesn't yet know she's been promoted to junior babysitter).

When I found out I was pregnant again, I remember thinking, “I got this! I’ve done this before; it will be smooth sailing this second time around.” Looking back, I now realize the elation and joy of getting to have another baby had taken over my brain. I was only seeing rainbows, butterflies and sunshine — not two times the poopy diapers and sleepless nights with a newborn while trying to keep up with a 2-year-old during the day. Oh, and twice the mom guilt.

Well, reality has definitely set in and I’m confronting doubts and fears that are entirely different from the first time around.

I’m not really sure how moms of multiple young children keep them all alive!