Confessions of an almost second-time mom

I’m about to enter into the third trimester of my second pregnancy, and there’s no looking back now. Come February 2021, I'll be a mom of two children 2 and younger, as well as an 11-year-old stepdaughter (who doesn't yet know she's been promoted to junior babysitter).
When I found out I was pregnant again, I remember thinking, “I got this! I’ve done this before; it will be smooth sailing this second time around.” Looking back, I now realize the elation and joy of getting to have another baby had taken over my brain. I was only seeing rainbows, butterflies and sunshine — not two times the poopy diapers and sleepless nights with a newborn while trying to keep up with a 2-year-old during the day. Oh, and twice the mom guilt.
Well, reality has definitely set in and I’m confronting doubts and fears that are entirely different from the first time around.
I’m not really sure how moms of multiple young children keep them all alive!
Ok, I know this sounds dramatic, but hear me out. These days we have a five-second rule with our 22-month-old son, Austin. If we take our eyes off of him for more than five seconds, he will fall off the couch, bump his head or tumble down the stairs. How is this supposed to work with a newborn in our house? My husband and I will inevitably find ourselves alone with both children. With a newborn demanding constant attention, the five second rule will sail out the window. I guess we’ll just need to prepare for little Austin to have some extra bumps and bruises! Maybe we’ll invest in a helmet and elbow and knee guards?
I’ve already been hit with a major case of mommy FOMO.
Many of my friends became moms before me, so they have older kids at this point. As Austin started to get older, I finally got to talk to them about the possibility of enjoying crazy nights out, couples vacations and all the rest of the fun things parents can do when their kids get a little older (pre-pandemic, of course). But now I'm back to square one with a newborn. Goodbye happy hours (when we can do them again), weekend getaways and all-day Husker tailgating. I’ll watch the Instagram stories from afar, feeling a mixture of "fear of missing out" but also bliss as I cuddle my little baby and yearn for enough time to shower.
I’m worried about my career.
Is it possible to be a hands-on mom to multiple kids and still excel in my career? I’ve been at my job a little more than a year and the idea of going on maternity leave is daunting. I cannot wait to spend that quality time with my newborn, but I find myself worrying about my return to work and proving to myself that I can advance my career while in the trenches of parenthood with a toddler and newborn.
I'm worried about living up to the "ideals" of motherhood.
When Austin was born, I had to have an unplanned C-section. And one week into being a parent, I had to let go of breastfeeding because Austin had stomach issues. When I first found out I was pregnant with baby number two, I thought about both of these things and how I hope to do things differently or, as some might say, more normally.
At first, I was determined to have a successful VBAC. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. But then I realized there’s a lot wrong with that way of thinking. I shouldn’t let my birthing process determine what kind of mom I am. When I think about it, scheduling a C-section makes so much more sense for me, and I have felt much more peace since I settled on this decision.
The same goes with breastfeeding. I really want to make it work and experience that bond with my child like I've seen so many of my friends do. But the reality is it might not work. I’ll have to remind myself that doing what’s right for me and my baby doesn’t mean I’m not as good of a mom.
The one bright spot amidst all of my doubts is that I have more confidence in myself than I did last time. I now know that being a mom is all about embracing the unknowns and powering through — and I’m ready to do it all over again.
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.
