'Conscious Parenting' provides emotional support and a personal toolkit

Author Robert A. Saul starts off his informative guide to parenting, "Conscious Parenting: Using the Parental Awareness Threshold" (Koehler Books), with a perfect quote from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen":

“So where’s the map?

I need a clue

‘Cause I’m flying blind

And making this up as I go.”

No doubt many parents can relate, whether they are new at it or still trying to figure it out. Much like I felt shortly after the birth of my daughter 30 years ago: Who prepared me for this? Was I already supposed to know something? Did I miss the memo on how to be a parent?

Of course I didn’t. Who would have written it? Saul, I guess. Because now he has.

SOLUTIONS ALONG A SUBJECTIVE JOURNEY

While sometimes more tangible instructions are necessary, Saul says he wrote the book to provide “proposed solutions that can be used to maneuver the ups and downs, the hills and moguls, and the emotional roller coaster that can characterize parenting.” The idea is to gain a full understanding of the parent-child relationship and interactions, then come up with responses and solutions that maximize positive outcomes.