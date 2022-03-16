Considering wearing your baby? Here are 7 tips to remember before you get started

Many moms and dads nowadays are choosing to wear their babies while at home or even out in the world.

The use of these baby carries continues to grow in the United States because of the multitude of benefits they provide, such as breastfeeding support and skin-to-skin contact and bonding. They also help combat postpartum depression, offers a hands-free method to care-giving and increases awareness of baby’s movements, facial expressions and emotions. All in all, they offer all caregivers — not just mom — the chance to bond with the baby.

Before beginning to wear your baby — either in the house or out and about — there are several safety considerations to keep in mind.

1. Read the instructions. Make sure you know how to tie, fold or buckle the carrier. It’s also important to check weight restrictions or age limits for your specific carrier.

2. Make sure your baby’s airway remains open. Your baby should remain in an upright position, with head up and chin away from chest. Situate the carrier so it is high enough on your body that you can monitor your baby’s breathing.

3. The carrier must provide support for the developing head and neck, and shouldn’t strain the hips. Don’t let your baby’s head roll back or to the side. Your baby should rest in the carrier with his or her knees above his or her bum, and the legs should be spread in the squat position with support from knee to knee. Don’t let your baby’s legs hang straight down, as this is unnatural and puts unnecessary strain on the hip joints.

4. Always inspect before use. Make sure there are no weak spots, loose threading or worn patches of fabric on the carrier. Read the cleaning instructions to ensure your carrier isn’t damaged when washed.

5. Practice all carries, especially back carries, with a spotter, over a bed or couch or low to the ground. Being comfortable with the carrier and how it fits is paramount to being confident when out with your baby. Adjust straps or ties in the house with your baby loaded until there is no discomfort.

6. Bend at the knees, not the waist. Leaning over at the waist can cause the baby to become unsettled in the carrier.

7. Be careful when breastfeeding. Change your baby’s position to upright when he or she is finished feeding. Make sure his or her face is clear from the fabric of the carrier or your clothing.

