Conversation Kits help parents tackle tough topics with kids

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.
Talking to children about challenging topics is not always easy. Over the past couple of years, Omaha Public Library youth services librarians have noticed an increase in patron requests for books to help adults talk to kids about tough issues.
In response to these requests, librarians researched and were inspired by work from The Lane Libraries (licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-ShareAlike 4.0), and as a result, created Conversation Kits.
Conversation Kits are designed to support families and groups with age-appropriate and kid-friendly resources. Each kit has a themed topic and contains children’s books to read aloud, a kit guide, and discussion questions. Conversation Kit topics include adoption and foster care, body positivity, consent, incarceration, mental health and more.
Conversation Kits are available for check out in library branches and can be placed on hold by searching “Conversation Kit” in the library catalog at omahalibrary.org.
“Reading and sharing stories nurtures communication and understanding,” said Youth Services Librarian Jacqueline Wilber, Ed.D., “and the youth services team hopes this resource will support Omaha Public Library patrons in healthy discussions with the children in their lives.”
If there is a topic of interest not available as a Conversation Kit, patrons may request a Custom Reading List prepared by library staff. Visit omahalibrary.org/find-your-next-read to complete a brief form indicating your preferences or call your local branch, and library staff will curate a list of suggested titles based on the information provided. Patrons may choose titles to place on hold or have a few automatically placed on hold.
