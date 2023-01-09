 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool Cubes: Wood block snowman craft a fun way to celebrate winter

  • 0

There is a festive void left when all the holiday decorations are put away.

But don't let the dreary doldrums of winter get you down. Instead, create a cheerful wooden block snowman or two to liven up the room. 

010123-owh-mom-snowmen-p5.jpg

Wooden block snowmen are simple to paint.

Wood Block Snowman

Three 4-inch blocks

Black buttons

Glue

Acrylic paint: white, orange, black and pink

Adult fluffy crew sock

1. Make sure blocks are smooth. Sand any rough edges if necessary.

2. Paint all sides of the block white. We suggest painting the four sides and top. Let it dry. Then paint the four sides again and the bottom.  

People are also reading…

010123-owh-mom-snowmen-p10.jpg

3. Lightly pencil the face on one block: two eyes, two cheeks, a nose and mouth.

4. Using black paint and a brush or a black paint pen, paint the eyes and mouth.

5. Paint the nose with orange paint.

6. Paint the rosy cheeks with pink paint.

010123-owh-mom-snowmen-p11.jpg

7. Glue three buttons down the middle of a second block.

8. Once paint is dry, roll the top of the sock one or two times and put over the very top of the face block. 

9. Stack three blocks to make your snowman.

OPTIONAL: Get creative and on the opposite side of the snowman blocks paint something to make them reversible. Suggestions: "Let It Snow", "Ho Ho Ho" or "I Love You." 

NOTE: We had a hard time finding 4-inch blocks locally so we cut down a 4-by-4-inch post. If you have a saw (or a friend with one), this is a much more economical way to make this craft.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scrolling social media may impact teens' brain development

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert