Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink is super easy to make at home

1 teaspoon salt

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring water and sugar to a boil, stirring constantly. Once it is boiling, bring heat up to high and stop stirring. Let boil until a nice amber color, about 6 to 10 minutes. It will turn quickly so keep an eye on it so it doesn’t burn.

2. Remove from heat and pour in heavy cream, butter, vanilla and salt. Mix until well combined.

3. Pour into a jar or dish to cool and store. Once the caramel sauce has cooled, it will thicken up. Store in refrigerator.

Cinnamon Simple Syrup

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup water

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugars, water and cinnamon. Bring to a soft boil and cook until the sugar dissolves, stirring the entire time.

2. Remove from heat at add vanilla.