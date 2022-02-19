Cozy up to these no-sew fleece blankets the entire family can make together

A fleece blanket with a tied fringe edge is an easy no-sew project for kids and teens. Each blanket takes about 30 minutes from start to finish.

What you'll need:

• 2 coordinating sections of anti-pill fleece (1.25- to 1.5-yards each for a small lap blanket or large baby blanket; 2- to 2.5-yards each for a larger blanket)

• Ruler

• Masking tape

• Scissors

What you'll do:

1. Lay the fleece intended for the back of your blanket right-side down on the floor or other large, flat surface. Smooth the fleece with your hands.

2. Place the fleece intended for the front of the blanket right-side up, atop the back piece of fleece. Smooth the fabric.

3. Square up the layers and trim to desired blanket size. When you purchase fleece by the yard, it almost always needs to be trimmed and straightened. At the very least, cut off the selvage edge.

4. Now you’re ready to fringe the edges all around. For an even fringe cut, measure 5 inches from the blanket edge and lay down masking tape as a horizontal guide. Overlap the tape so it anchors to the floor to hold the fleece in place. Repeat on all sides of the blanket.

5. Cut out the corner squares with scissors.

6. Next, start fringing the edges by cutting through the double thicknesses of fleece to the masking tape guide. Make your fringed strips 1 to 2 inches wide. The fringe cuts may not come out even on their own. To avoid a tiny or huge strip at the end of a section, double check yourself on each side of the blanket with 18 inches left to cut. If the width of the strips doesn’t divide evenly into that length, adjust the width of the strips slightly.

7. Join the top and bottom pieces of fleece by tying their fringed edges together. Use tight knots but try not to pull the fabric too much or it will pucker. Continue tying until you have worked your way all around the blanket. Remove any remaining masking tape guides, and your blanket is ready to use or pass on to someone as a gift.

Note: This project is well-suited for kids ages 8 and older.

