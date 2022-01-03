Craft stick bird feeder is an easy craft project for all ages

Need something to do on a cold winter’s day? Get out the crafts.
Gather the kids and make these fun, easy and colorful bird feeders made out of craft sticks. Everyone will have a great time making them, and the birds will thank you for it!
Craft Stick Bird Feeder
Supplies:
• Craft sticks
• Twine
• Markers
• Hot glue gun
• Bird seed
Directions:
1. To start, color all of your craft sticks. We used markers but you can also use acrylic paint if you’re feeling particularly brave. Ours took about 30 sticks total — four per color and six for the base. If you can find them, you can also buy already-colored craft sticks.
2. After you’re done coloring (and the sticks are dry), it’s time to assemble the base. Lay six sticks next to each other. Glue two extra sticks over the top to hold the base together. Once dry, flip it so the smooth top faces up and the sticks holding them together face the ground.
3. Once your base is done, it’s time to start building the walls around the outside of the base. Put two drops of hot glue (or wood glue but remember, that takes longer to dry) in each corner. Lay two more sticks in the opposite direction of the bottom. Then add more drops of glue to those corners and put another two sticks down going in the opposite direction. Remember, you’re laying them down alternating horizontal and vertical directions. Be sure to add a perch in the middle of the feeder.
4. Once everything is dry, cut the twine in four equal strips (the length is up to you). Tie each strip to the second layer from the top. I put a drop of glue on top of each knot to keep it in place. Then, grabbing all the pieces of twine, tie a knot in the top to hang it up.
5. Hang up outside, fill with bird seed and enjoy!
Inspired by madewithhappy.com.
***
This article originally appeared in the January 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.