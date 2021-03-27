Crazy for crafts? This idea will have you breaking out the eggs by the dozen

These eggshell planters are everything they're cracked up to be. Fun. Silly. And super easy. Start several different plants from seed and see which one grows the wildest head of "hair."

WHAT YOU NEED

• 1 egg

• Dirt to fill half an eggshell

• Grass seed (or preferred plant seed)

• Googly eyes

• Glue dots (or quick-dry glue)

WHAT YOU DO

1. Gently crack an egg to break off the top one-third of the shell.

2. Put the contents of the egg in a bowl and save for breakfast. Rinse the shell.

3. Add dirt to the bottom two-thirds of the shell and place seeds in the dirt.

4. Adhere googly eyes to shell using glue dots.

5. Place shell in a sunny spot and watch the seeds sprout.

6. As the grass grows, trim the egg-person's "hair." Optional (or if using garden plant seeds): Transfer to your outdoor garden when the weather warms up.