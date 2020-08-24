CRCC creates activity packet that helps special needs kids while they're home

When Children’s Respite Care Centers closed temporarily in March because of the pandemic, staff went into the homes of families so their children’s learning and development would continue.

Director of education Brooke Studt and others on the staff also developed a program called Learning Together at Home with 40 developmentally correct activities and supplies.

The program became so popular that even after the centers reopened, staff created a packet for the summer and began planning others for fall and winter.

CEO and President Anne Constantino said requests from other parents in the community prompted the CRCC to make the packets available to the public. Each packet is $30.

Constantino said the program gives parents an option beyond screen time.

“For many kids, it’s not realistic to be on a device learning six hours a day,” she said.

CRCC has two facilities and both have openings for children from 6 weeks to 21 years. It also accepts siblings of children with disabilities.