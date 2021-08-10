Create a beautiful suncatcher with treasures kids find on nature walks

2. Take your contact paper and lay it out with the sticky side up. Lay your embroidery hoop on top and then carefully place your leaves and flowers down however you want.

3. Remove the embroidery hoop and carefully lay down another piece of contact paper on top so your foliage is encased inside. Go slow so you can avoid a ton of air bubbles. If you have any bubbles (and you will; they're impossible to avoid entirely), just use a credit card to smooth them out as best as you can.

4. Lay your embroidery hoop back down, trace the outside of hoop around your design and cut it out. You want to make sure the contact paper circle is a little bit large than your embroidery hoop.

5. Lay the cut out piece of contact paper over the inner circle of your hoop and put the outside hoop over it and tighten. It can be a little finicky but just do your best to pull the contact paper tight while you tighten the embroidery hoop screw.

6. Once you're finished, use the string to create a way to hang the sun catcher from a window in your home.

