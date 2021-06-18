 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Create the perfect Father's Day gift with this easy, DIY craft
0 comments

Create the perfect Father's Day gift with this easy, DIY craft

  • 0
Father's Day Frame

This easy frame is a perfect gift for dad this Father's Day.

 HEIDI THORSON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Make dad feel special this Father’s Day by creating this statement picture frame. Give new life to an old frame or buy a new one. This easy craft is great for any age and costs less than $20. We make it super simple by providing you with a free downloadable print.

FATHER'S DAY FRAME

Supplies:

• Picture frame

• Mosaic pebbles

• Mosaic tile glue

• White cardstock

• "You Rock, Dad!" template

How to make it:

1. Lay out 1 bag of small mosaic pebbles on a 5x7 picture frame.

2. Using mosaic tile glue, secure pebbles around the frame and let dry completely.

3. Print our free downloadable “You Rock, Dad!” template on 1 sheet of white cardstock.

4. Insert it into the picture frame and wrap nicely for dad. 

Download PDF Father's Day Dad Rocks Template

TIP: Instead of using a card, stick a sentimental note for dad behind the template. Add a gift certificate for a “Dad and Me” session with a professional photographer and replace our template with a print of one of your new photos.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chlorine shortage and your pool

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert