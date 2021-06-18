Create the perfect Father's Day gift with this easy, DIY craft

Make dad feel special this Father’s Day by creating this statement picture frame. Give new life to an old frame or buy a new one. This easy craft is great for any age and costs less than $20. We make it super simple by providing you with a free downloadable print.
FATHER'S DAY FRAME
Supplies:
• Picture frame
• Mosaic pebbles
• Mosaic tile glue
• White cardstock
• "You Rock, Dad!" template
How to make it:
1. Lay out 1 bag of small mosaic pebbles on a 5x7 picture frame.
2. Using mosaic tile glue, secure pebbles around the frame and let dry completely.
3. Print our free downloadable “You Rock, Dad!” template on 1 sheet of white cardstock.
4. Insert it into the picture frame and wrap nicely for dad.
TIP: Instead of using a card, stick a sentimental note for dad behind the template. Add a gift certificate for a “Dad and Me” session with a professional photographer and replace our template with a print of one of your new photos.