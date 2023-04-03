Sometimes simple is better.
This Peeps candle centerpiece comes together in minutes and adds a colorful flair to your Easter table.
All you need is a votive candle holder, one pack of Peeps bunnies and a larger round glass bowl or vase.
Simply set the votive holder in the middle of the larger vase and stuff Peeps in the open space between the two. Easy as that.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
KILEY CRUSE
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today