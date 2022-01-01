Creating New Year's resolutions helps kids built high levels of hope

The tradition of marking the New Year with a resolution can be traced back to more than 4,000 years ago. The Babylonians believed that whatever we did on the first day of the year would have implications for the year ahead.
As we end a calendar year, it’s human nature to reflect upon all the things that have happened over the past months and to project our thoughts into the future.
The start of the new year is a natural time for us to “take stock of things” and identify ways we want to grow and change.
Research done on the concept of hope can shed some light on why you and your family should consider some resolutions for 2022. Hope is the idea that my future life can be better than my current reality and there’s things I can do to make that image of a bright future a reality.
Research clearly shows that people with high levels of hope experience more success outcomes than people with lower levels of hope. High-hope kids are more likely to go to and graduate from college. They score higher on measures of academic achievement. They have better attendance at school. They also have better health outcomes.
Hope is a leading predictor of all future success outcomes for kids. However, research from Gallup shows that only about half of America’s youth are hopeful.
As parents, we are our children’s first hope champions. Celebrating the New Year with resolution provides us a great time to teach and model the skills needed to build high levels of hope. By setting and actively working toward resolutions we can...
• Teach our kids how to REFLECT on recent experiences to IDENTIFY ways we can improve our current reality. We want our kids to learn how to imagine a VISION of a bright future. We want our kids to know their strengths and their passions. A good resolution should tap into something that is important to me.
• Model how to set a good GOAL. I suggest using the SMART goal format which challenges us to write goals that are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and based on a Timeline.
• Model PERSEVERANCE. It can be hard to work toward something over time. Show your kids what you do to keep motivated while you are working toward your goals. Remind them of their goal and what it will feel like to reach it.
• Teach them how to OVERCOME obstacles. It’s almost inevitable that we will encounter problems as we work toward our goals. It we can anticipate the obstacles we can create plans for how we will address them. Kids also need to learn to be flexible enough to handle the unexpected setbacks they may encounter.
• Help them learn to REGOAL. Goals and resolutions shouldn’t only happen at the New Year holiday. High hope individuals are constantly revising their goals. Once a goal is realized, they set a new one.
As we head into this new year, I challenge you to set some resolutions and work toward them as a way to teach your kids the skills they need to maintain high levels of hope. The long-term success outcomes are well worth the effort.
Happy New Year!
***
Scott Butler has been a professional educator for 30 years. He has worked as a classroom teacher, school counselor and school administrator. Additionally, Scott is a licensed mental health practitioner. He is currently the director of the Boys Town Day School. He is father to four kids ranging from 14 to 22. Outside of work, he is an avid gardener and quilter.