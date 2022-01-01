Creating New Year's resolutions helps kids built high levels of hope

The tradition of marking the New Year with a resolution can be traced back to more than 4,000 years ago. The Babylonians believed that whatever we did on the first day of the year would have implications for the year ahead.

As we end a calendar year, it’s human nature to reflect upon all the things that have happened over the past months and to project our thoughts into the future.

The start of the new year is a natural time for us to “take stock of things” and identify ways we want to grow and change.

Research done on the concept of hope can shed some light on why you and your family should consider some resolutions for 2022. Hope is the idea that my future life can be better than my current reality and there’s things I can do to make that image of a bright future a reality.

Research clearly shows that people with high levels of hope experience more success outcomes than people with lower levels of hope. High-hope kids are more likely to go to and graduate from college. They score higher on measures of academic achievement. They have better attendance at school. They also have better health outcomes.