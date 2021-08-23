Crew Crone is a fifth-generation Waterloo baby, just like his dad

Newborn Crew Crone has already one-upped his father.

While dad Dylan was featured in The World-Herald 24 years ago for being a fifth-generation baby, Crew has managed that feat on both sides.

Crew was born on Aug. 13, a fifth-generation baby for both Dylan and mom Haylee Neneman. He was about five weeks premature, so he has had to spend a few weeks at Methodist Women's Hospital before going home to Waterloo.

“Just him learning how to eat, breathe and swallow at the same time,” dad said.

His parents are excited to introduce him to all of his relatives after he finally gets to go home.

That includes on Dylan’s side his mother Michaela Mcquillan, 44; grandfather Gary Crone, 63, and great-grandmother Jan Moninger, 88. On 21-year-old Haylee’s side is her father Stephen Neneman, 42; grandpa Walter Neneman, 71; and great-grandma Helen Neneman, 92.

All of them live in the Elkhorn, Bennington and Gretna areas, so there will be lots of available babysitters.

“They love him already,” Dylan Crone said.

Besides lots of relatives, there definitely will be dancing in Crew’s future.