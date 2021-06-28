Crying in the closet before your daughter leaves for a week is totally normal, right?

“Did you cry when I went to summer camp?” I blurted at my mom before she could even say “hello.” This was met with my mother’s warm laughter and her calm assurance, “Of course!” But then she reminded me of what a great time I had and gave soothing reassurances that everything was going to be alright. I babbled something about wondering if Mara will remember to put enough sunscreen on her pale skin or to dress warm at night.

This is when my mom set me straight. Mara had enough sense to wear sunscreen and put on a sweatshirt if she got cold. “She’s going to be fine. You’re going to be fine.”

That’s when I dried my tears, thanked my mom, vacated the closet and resumed camp packing with Mara. We got everything organized and loaded in, and Mara noted that if camp was even a little bit as fun as packing for it, she was going to have a blast.

And mom was right, of course. Mara is just fine at camp and I am reasonably fine, except for the quiet. Oh, and this other feeling that even though there are still three of us here at home, something is missing. Even her older brother, Declan, has taken note. The brother, who spends a good portion of his waking hours being bothered by his sister, wrote her a postcard that read, “I don’t know if I miss you or not, but I know this, the house is EMPTY! – Declan.”