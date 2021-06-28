Crying in the closet before your daughter leaves for a week is totally normal, right?

This week, the house has been quiet. Unsettlingly quiet. I can’t believe I’m going to write this next bit, but I don't like the silence that has descended upon my home like a deary fog. It needs to get loud around here — and soon.
My 9-year-old daughter, Mara, left the other day for sleep-away camp.
Since booking her a spot back in April with her friend Juliet, Mara has spent a lot of time talking about what she thinks camp will be like and what she should pack. Since spring, we have been planning and speculating about her first trip away from home. For two months, I have shared her bubbling excitement. Then, about 20 hours before my husband packed up the car and drove her away, reality hit me like a rogue wave. My daughter — my baby girl — was going to be spending a week away from home in a forest with strangers (barring her friend Juliet) without me.
This wasn’t new information — her leaving. It was just newly processed. And once it occurred to me that the suitcase I was halfway through packing was making its journey without me, I had to excuse myself to have a cry in the closet. That’s normal, right? Unless your answer is “Yes, Molly! That is totally normal!,” keep your answers to yourself.
When I felt the first tickles of a tear coming on, I told Mara we could take a break from packing and she should run along to the kitchen for a mid-pack snack. Once she left, I grabbed my phone, closed myself in the closet, called my mom and then I cried.
“Did you cry when I went to summer camp?” I blurted at my mom before she could even say “hello.” This was met with my mother’s warm laughter and her calm assurance, “Of course!” But then she reminded me of what a great time I had and gave soothing reassurances that everything was going to be alright. I babbled something about wondering if Mara will remember to put enough sunscreen on her pale skin or to dress warm at night.
This is when my mom set me straight. Mara had enough sense to wear sunscreen and put on a sweatshirt if she got cold. “She’s going to be fine. You’re going to be fine.”
That’s when I dried my tears, thanked my mom, vacated the closet and resumed camp packing with Mara. We got everything organized and loaded in, and Mara noted that if camp was even a little bit as fun as packing for it, she was going to have a blast.
And mom was right, of course. Mara is just fine at camp and I am reasonably fine, except for the quiet. Oh, and this other feeling that even though there are still three of us here at home, something is missing. Even her older brother, Declan, has taken note. The brother, who spends a good portion of his waking hours being bothered by his sister, wrote her a postcard that read, “I don’t know if I miss you or not, but I know this, the house is EMPTY! – Declan.”
I believe this is the closest an 11-year-old boy comes to saying, “I love you. Hurry home.” Sometimes it takes someone going away to realize how much you want them around.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.