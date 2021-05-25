Culinary magic: Unicorn Noodles change color right before your eyes

Unicorn Noodles are culinary magic.
That’s because the noodles change color right before your eyes.
Here’s the science behind the meal:
Purple cabbage has a pigment called anthocyanin. When boiled, the cabbage water changes color as its pH factor changes. The cabbage water is purple when it’s in contact with neutral pH liquids (think water) and pink when it touches acids (think lemon juice).
Soaking rice noodles or glass noodles in red cabbage water transfers the indicator properties to the noodles. The water-to-cabbage ratio affects the darkness of the purple, as does the time you leave the noodles to soak.
In this dish, kids get to change the pH themselves with a drizzle of lemon juice and watch the color-changing magic happen while they eat. The more lemon juice they use, the pinker the noodles will get.
It looks like magic, but it’s really science at work.
Magic Color-Changing Unicorn Noodles
Ingredients:
• 1 package rice noodles or glass noodles
• ½ purple cabbage
• 1 lemon, sliced
Directions:
1. Roughly chop the cabbage and place in a 5-quart pot. Add enough water to just cover the cabbage and bring to a boil over high heat.
2. Boil until the water is deeply saturated with purple color, about 10 minutes, and remove pot from heat.
3. Remove the cabbage and place the rice noodles in the purple water. Let soak for 8-12 minutes or until noodles are soft.
4. Drain the cabbage water.
5. Have the kids squeeze a bit of lemon onto their noodles and watch as the noodles slowly change to pink!
6. Serve the noodles with butter or soy sauce or with Stir-Fried Chili-Lemon Shrimp and Rice Noodles (recipe follows).
(Sources: theindigokitchen.com; leftbraincraftbrain.com)
Stir-Fried Chili-Lemon Shrimp with Rice Noodles (serves 3 to 4)
Ingredients:
• 1 bunch broccoli (about 6 ounces), trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
• 8 ounces thin, flat, dried rice noodles
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 8 ounces large uncooked shrimp (26-30 count), peeled and deveined
• Salt, for taste
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon fish sauce
• 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 2 teaspoons soy sauce or tamari
• 2 teaspoons Asian chile-garlic paste, such as sambal oelek
• 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh cilantro or Thai basil, optional
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli and cook until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the broccoli to a large plate.
2. If making Unicorn Noodles, skip this step. Add the noodles to the pot of hot water and let sit, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the rice noodles and run under cold water until cool; drain again.
3. Meanwhile, cook the shrimp. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick frying pan or wok over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp, season with salt, and sauté until just pink and almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the broccoli.
4. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the noodles, broccoli, shrimp, fish sauce, lemon juice, soy sauce or tamari, and chile paste. Cook, constantly tossing with wooden chopsticks or tongs, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro or Thai basil, if using, and serve immediately.
Note: If using Unicorn Noodles, do NOT add them to the pan to stir fry or they will turn pink from the lemon juice. Instead, plate the purple noodles, top with the broccoli and shrimp and serve with the lemon slices on the side.
(Adapted from www.thekitchn.com)
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374