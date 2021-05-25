Culinary magic: Unicorn Noodles change color right before your eyes

• Salt, for taste

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce

• 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons soy sauce or tamari

• 2 teaspoons Asian chile-garlic paste, such as sambal oelek

• 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh cilantro or Thai basil, optional

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli and cook until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the broccoli to a large plate.

2. If making Unicorn Noodles, skip this step. Add the noodles to the pot of hot water and let sit, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the rice noodles and run under cold water until cool; drain again.

3. Meanwhile, cook the shrimp. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick frying pan or wok over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp, season with salt, and sauté until just pink and almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the broccoli.