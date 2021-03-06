Dad makes his own activity wall, and now he and son are having a blast

After investigating activity walls on Pinterest and Etsy, Omahan Ben Childers decided it would be just as easy to build one himself.

He purchased a 4-by-2¾-foot sheet of oak laminate and then added whatever he thought would be fun for son Flynn.

There are times “he has spent an hour playing with it,’’ Ben says. “Sometimes he looks at it for five seconds and he wants to move on to something else.’’

Ben says the board took just a few hours to put together, with each item screwed into the wood frame. He spent much more time figuring out all the components he wanted to add and where to find them.

Most of the activity items are things you’d typically see around the house, such as door stoppers and light switches. Ben wishes he was more of an electrician so he could add lights to the switches to make it more exciting for Flynn.

The gears were the hardest to source and took the longest to fasten to the board. But Flynn adores them and the tubing for rolling balls.

“The tubing I bought online on Amazon. I thought he would really like that and he does,’’ Ben says. “Balls pop out, and he thinks this is the coolest thing ever.’’