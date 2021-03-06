 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dad makes his own activity wall, and now he and son are having a blast
0 comments

Dad makes his own activity wall, and now he and son are having a blast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After investigating activity walls on Pinterest and Etsy, Omahan Ben Childers decided it would be just as easy to build one himself.

He purchased a 4-by-2¾-foot sheet of oak laminate and then added whatever he thought would be fun for son Flynn.

There are times “he has spent an hour playing with it,’’ Ben says. “Sometimes he looks at it for five seconds and he wants to move on to something else.’’

Ben says the board took just a few hours to put together, with each item screwed into the wood frame. He spent much more time figuring out all the components he wanted to add and where to find them.

Most of the activity items are things you’d typically see around the house, such as door stoppers and light switches. Ben wishes he was more of an electrician so he could add lights to the switches to make it more exciting for Flynn.

The gears were the hardest to source and took the longest to fasten to the board. But Flynn adores them and the tubing for rolling balls.

“The tubing I bought online on Amazon. I thought he would really like that and he does,’’ Ben says. “Balls pop out, and he thinks this is the coolest thing ever.’’

Ben left room so he can add items that he thinks Flynn will like as he gets older.

Ben and wife Anna say it cost about $60 to $70 to build their activity wall. Prices on Etsy range from $65 to $175, depending on the size and complexity.

Flynn at 10 months was just starting to cruise along the edges of furniture when Ben finished the project. He plays with the wall every day. They keep an eye on him so he doesn’t accidentally bonk his head.

“It keeps him busy and keeps him stimulated without screams. We are big on screams around here,’’ Anna says. “It helps with his fine motor skills, too, turning on lights and turning the gears.’’

What to add

Ben Childers started with a 4-by-2¾-foot sheet of oak laminate. Then he added lots of things that he thought son Flynn would enjoy:
 
• Touch lights 
 
• Two kinds of light switches
 
• Chain lock 
 
• Gate latch 
 
• Various door security locks 
 
• Magnetic door stopper
 
• Traditional door stopper
 
• 12-inch drawer pull with locks on it 
 
• Door knocker
 
• Various casters
 
• Canvas bag with zipper
 
• Wooden gears with crank
 
• 2-inch polycarbonate tubing with 2-inch flexible 90-degree bends 
 
***
 
This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-etiquette: Let's all be friends? Or not
Momaha

Ex-etiquette: Let's all be friends? Or not

Woman's ex started dating someone who forbids him from attending the occasional family dinner when she comes to town. The kids are angry but mom has no opinion on the subject. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert