Daughter reminds mom there's joy to be found in every one of life's occasions — even bad ones

Today after I picked up my daughter from school, she started reminiscing about the “best day ever.”
For the record, there are hundreds of days she considers thus, so one has to wait for details in order to ascertain which best day she is referring to.
But once she started walking down memory lane, I realized the day she was looking back on was the day my car’s starter burned up in the school parking lot. As I’d waited for her to come out of the school, copious amounts of smoke poured out of my car’s engine. Oh, and my engine didn’t turn off when I removed the key.
So I hadn’t really considered the day I had to call a tow truck as the “best day ever,” but she did. And now that I think about it, we had a great time walking the two miles from her school to our house. It was a gorgeous fall day, she had a snack and a water in her backpack, and we leisurely strolled through the neighborhood while nibbling on Goldfish crackers.
I’d been so focused on my grown-up worldview that I hadn’t noticed how perfect our walk home had been. And now, as I sit here and reconsider, it’s funny how many wonderful memories we — my whole family — have of not-so-wonderful occasions.
For example, my sons have the best memories of the rehab facility my mother had to stay in after she had surgery. My mom does not wax poetic about her post-op accommodations, but they reminisce about the facility’s soft serve machine and her room’s lift chair as if they’d been visiting a 4-star resort. They used to take turns in that power chair, giggling and making faces like the seat was the planet’s greatest carnival ride. Honestly, I smile when I remember her stay, as well. Weird, right?
My children also have great memories of the time my car window got smashed with a baseball, because while we were waiting for the repair to be completed, we got to walk to McDonalds. I mean, what is better than walking to the golden arches when you’re a kid? I may have had my schedule interrupted and my budget chipped, but my kids still recall that day with the greatest fondness.
My father’s funeral would probably fall under this umbrella. Obviously, that is not an occasion I remember fondly. But the cross-country road trip I took with my sister and my teenage son to get there is. I was gifted with 20-some hours (each way) with two people I adore but don’t always get to spend as much quality time with as I’d like. Spending time with my dad’s wife and her family when we were there was also something I’ll always cherish in spite of the reason.
Life is short. And busy. And complicated.
But my daughter reminded me that it’s possible to find joy in nearly every minute of it.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.