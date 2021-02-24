Daughter reminds mom there's joy to be found in every one of life's occasions — even bad ones

Today after I picked up my daughter from school, she started reminiscing about the “best day ever.”

For the record, there are hundreds of days she considers thus, so one has to wait for details in order to ascertain which best day she is referring to.

But once she started walking down memory lane, I realized the day she was looking back on was the day my car’s starter burned up in the school parking lot. As I’d waited for her to come out of the school, copious amounts of smoke poured out of my car’s engine. Oh, and my engine didn’t turn off when I removed the key.

So I hadn’t really considered the day I had to call a tow truck as the “best day ever,” but she did. And now that I think about it, we had a great time walking the two miles from her school to our house. It was a gorgeous fall day, she had a snack and a water in her backpack, and we leisurely strolled through the neighborhood while nibbling on Goldfish crackers.

I’d been so focused on my grown-up worldview that I hadn’t noticed how perfect our walk home had been. And now, as I sit here and reconsider, it’s funny how many wonderful memories we — my whole family — have of not-so-wonderful occasions.