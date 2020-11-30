Daughter's simple at-home birthday party taught mom about the joy of turning another year older

Much like life, kids never cease to surprise you. In fact, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected. The night before Mara's birthday, I went into her room to wish her a good last sleep as an 8-year-old. I was met with a child who was very much wide awake.

“I’m too excited to sleep! Tomorrow I get to be a whole year older! I just can’t wait to see what 9 feels like!” she said.

In that moment, I realized it didn’t matter about a party. I mean, sure, it would be nice. But what Mara was most excited about was a whole new year of life spread out in front of her. I went to bed thinking back to the last time I was that excited about a birthday. As we get older, birthdays can feel like an obligation or some cruel cosmic reminder of how time marches on whether we are participating or not. But here was a fresh reminder that a birthday is a marvel. It's another year gifted us to live as best as we can with unlimited possibilities before us.

In fact, it had been so long since I felt excited to be another year older that, in that moment, it was my daughter giving me a gift; that getting to be one year older in this world is cause for celebration and excitement. No party needed.

***

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.