Daughter's simple at-home birthday party taught mom about the joy of turning another year older

Celebrating during the coronavirus pandemic takes a lot of imagination. The last few months have called on party planners to scale down and get creative.
There's been drive-by birthday and graduation parties, as well as Virtual get-togethers. And, gaining new momentum in 2020 are the yard sign decorations to celebrate any occasion. Up until recently, I was merely a spectator to all of these clever endeavors.
My daughter, Mara, turned 9 years old this month. In years past, this would have meant a house full of sugar-amped kids, and where chaos and cake owned the day. This time around, however, things were much more subdued than she would have planned.
In fact, she has been planning her party since about 24 hours after last year’s birthday. Mara is a planner, and there is nothing she loves more than a party. So when the reality that mid-November life during a pandemic would limit a lot of our usual options, I braced myself for one disappointed newly-minted 9-year-old.
We made the best of things, though.
We celebrated with homemade chocolate cake and nearly lit the house on fire trying to light nine birthday candles. We made a special pasta dinner per the birthday girl’s wishes. We sang “Happy Birthday” about a million times while talking with family over the phone, FaceTime and Zooming. And while large gatherings may be a no-go for the time being, there is no pandemic restriction on presents. Thanks to loved ones and the hard-working postal service, presents keep showing up each day at our doorstep. It's made the celebration last well past just one day.
Much like life, kids never cease to surprise you. In fact, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected. The night before Mara's birthday, I went into her room to wish her a good last sleep as an 8-year-old. I was met with a child who was very much wide awake.
“I’m too excited to sleep! Tomorrow I get to be a whole year older! I just can’t wait to see what 9 feels like!” she said.
In that moment, I realized it didn’t matter about a party. I mean, sure, it would be nice. But what Mara was most excited about was a whole new year of life spread out in front of her. I went to bed thinking back to the last time I was that excited about a birthday. As we get older, birthdays can feel like an obligation or some cruel cosmic reminder of how time marches on whether we are participating or not. But here was a fresh reminder that a birthday is a marvel. It's another year gifted us to live as best as we can with unlimited possibilities before us.
In fact, it had been so long since I felt excited to be another year older that, in that moment, it was my daughter giving me a gift; that getting to be one year older in this world is cause for celebration and excitement. No party needed.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
