Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1. Here are 4 tips to make it easier on the whole family

As your family prepares to "fall back" on Nov. 1​, make sure you're prepared to make the transition as easy as possible. There are several tips and tricks to ensure that added hour doesn't result in a completely messed up sleep schedule.

1. Gradually shift bedtime. Before daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1 — ideally, start one week ahead depending on how sensitive your child is to adjustments to their sleep — push your child's bedtime 10 to 15 minutes later every two days. This applies to naps, too. So if your child usually goes to bed at 8 p.m., tuck him or her into bed around 8:15 on Oct. 28. Then bump it up to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 p.m. on Friday. By Sunday, your little one will be used to going to bed at the new time — now 8 p.m. Of course, if your child isn't sensitive to any change in their sleep schedule, you might not have to do anything at all.