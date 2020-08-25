Despite chaotic first day of virtual learning, this mom is impressed with kids, teachers

We changed schools this year. During a global pandemic, when nothing is normal and no one seems to have a clear grasp on what we should be doing or what we are going to be doing, we decided to change school systems for all four of our school-aged kids.
We left a small, private school where my husband and I both attended for the entirety of our K-12 lives and then sent our children for the last nine years, for the overwhelmingly large district of Omaha Public Schools. After the mayhem that was registering all four kids when the entire city of Omaha seemed to be transferring in or out of the district, we finally started school — virtually.
Like most families, we watched carefully throughout the summer to see what the plan for fall would be. As expected in times like these, the safe approach to school kept changing — as did our decision on where to send our kids. Finally — and with only a week to spare — we enrolled the kids in our neighborhood schools and hoped for the best.
Then everything went virtual.
Suddenly, we weren’t sending our kids anywhere. We were scrambling for enough devices to support their at-home learning. True, OPS has generously offered tech support in their 1 to 1 technology program, but as it turns out, when you register so closely to the start of school, you can’t get devices registered to student accounts in time (even though the teachers and staff worked hard on your behalf).
We managed to find enough working tech to start the school year, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing from there. Missing links, glitchy devices and a general sense of panic and stress permeated our first day of school. Sure, it was wonderful not to have to try to get out the door on time or have to convince all four of my kids to walk into a brand new school where they know no one. But even from the comfort of our own home, it’s still a scary thing to be the new kid.
Add to that the complications of communicating with busy teachers via email and making sure the 3-year-old stays quiet and out of the way, plus the dogs, plus each other, I transformed from loving mother into the Quiet Police pretty quickly. Also, as it turns out, it’s still fairly easy to show up late for class even when you’re attending said class from your living room.
Life with five kids is always messy and chaotic, so I probably shouldn’t have expected anything different even in remote learning. And I know we weren’t the only family with first-day problems. Despite the frantic nature of our first day, it’s been fun to watch this bumpy process become a well-oiled machine now that we’ve been at it for a few days.
I don’t think anyone knew what to anticipate for this year and, admittedly, our expectations were low. Our main priority is to keep the kiddos safe, but they still have to learn. There is obviously going to be a learning curve with this virtual style — for both the kids and the grown-ups. But I’ve been so impressed in just the few days we’ve been a part of it. I’m awed by the kids and how resilient they are to the difficulties and newness. But I’m equally as impressed with the teachers, who have adapted and built a successful system that gives families the ability to stay safe and still do school.
This school year has more challenges than ever, but our short experience gives me hope that we can still be successful, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!