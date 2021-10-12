Despite dress stress, first Homecoming was a success for daughter

First of all, we’re usually late to most things, but in this endeavor, we were really, really late. I started to get nervous after I’d texted a close friend about where to shop and she sent me back the nervous, chattering teeth emoji. By the time we got to our first store, there were only a handful of dresses left and none of them were Stella’s style. She tried on a few, but we quickly felt defeated.

The second store was even worse than the first. Less options, more desperate teens fighting over the slim pickings. And the only styles we could find looked like disco balls and ball gowns. Which were fine for most girls, but Stella’s style leans more towards simple and understated. Glitter is her nemesis.

We sent out some desperate Google searches for hidden Homecoming gems, but nothing came up. We ran into an old friend of Stella’s looking equally wide-eyed with terror as we were. She’d bought her dress months ago — like a smart person — but she’d decided she wanted to exchange her shoes for something different. “This is crazy!” she exclaimed, clutching her first pair of shoes. “I think I’m going to have to go with them.”