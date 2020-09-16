Despite two near kitchen fires, cookie baking night creates lasting memories

Every once in a while, I forget how accident-prone my culinary skills are and I decide to bake something. I get caught up in the excitement of a yummy-sounding recipe or some Pinterest idea that sounds fail-proof and I forget myself.
This time, I blame Godfather’s Pizza.
Because last week when we ordered pizza, it came with a big chocolate chip cookie. The 5-year-old was obsessed with the thing, so we decided it would be fun to attempt to make our own big cookie. I mean, technically it’s just a BIGGER cookie – how hard could it be?
We made a batch of dough, smooshed it out across a pizza pan, and we were good to go. We tossed it in the oven and the kiddo peered through the tiny window, ready to watch the raw dough turn into something magnificent.
After a few minutes, it got a little smoky in the kitchen. Now, I’m not the best about cleaning my oven, so my first response was that there was probably cheese from someone’s frozen pizza in the bottom that just needed to burn off. Just give it a couple minutes.
But it didn’t take long to realize it was something more when the smoke started wafting into the living room.
I pulled open the oven door and there was so much smoke I couldn’t see anything. I yelled for my son to wave a throw pillow in front of the closest smoke detector in hopes of keeping it from screaming, and then I went in.
The problem was immediately visible. In my haste to create a delicious snack the size of a human head, I failed to notice that our pizza pan was dappled with venting holes. Lots and lots of venting holes. Venting holes that caused dough to drop down onto the bottom of the oven, creating a hot minefield of miniature chocolate chip cookies, ladybug-sized cookies that were charred and crispy and full-on sizzling.
I quickly turned off the oven, shoved my arm into an oven mitt and scooped the teeny scorched cookies out onto the kitchen floor.
Problem solved. We would just have to wait for the oven to cool, and then I could wipe down the bottom before re-attempting our behemoth cookie.The kids stopped waving pillows and I sat down on the couch. Whew – that was a rush, right?
It smelled kind of good, though, like burnt cookies and berries.
Wait, berries?
The minute I turned my gaze to the kitchen, the smoke alarms started going off. Smoke was pouring from the stovetop, far more smoke than before. Whaaaat? I ran into the kitchen to see that in my haste to turn off the oven, I’d accidentally bumped the knob that turned on one of the back burners. The back burner that now had a bottle of berry-flavored Tums half-melted onto it because apparently I’d knocked them there when I’d been rushing to turn off the oven.
By the time I got the debris from both near-fires cleaned up, I wasn’t really in the mood for a big cookie. In fact, I didn’t want to hear the word cookie for a really long time. Until my daughter climbed onto my lap and said, “That was really fun. Remember when we had to wave the pillows so you could save the cookie from the smoke?”
Yeah, kid – that was five minutes ago.
“I love when we bake things together. This was the best day.”
I looked at her sweet little face and laughed. Kids, right? “I love it, too, baby.”
Then I called Godfather’s and ordered the kid her big cookie.
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!