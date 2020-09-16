Despite two near kitchen fires, cookie baking night creates lasting memories

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every once in a while, I forget how accident-prone my culinary skills are and I decide to bake something. I get caught up in the excitement of a yummy-sounding recipe or some Pinterest idea that sounds fail-proof and I forget myself.

This time, I blame Godfather’s Pizza.

Because last week when we ordered pizza, it came with a big chocolate chip cookie. The 5-year-old was obsessed with the thing, so we decided it would be fun to attempt to make our own big cookie. I mean, technically it’s just a BIGGER cookie – how hard could it be?

We made a batch of dough, smooshed it out across a pizza pan, and we were good to go. We tossed it in the oven and the kiddo peered through the tiny window, ready to watch the raw dough turn into something magnificent.

After a few minutes, it got a little smoky in the kitchen. Now, I’m not the best about cleaning my oven, so my first response was that there was probably cheese from someone’s frozen pizza in the bottom that just needed to burn off. Just give it a couple minutes.

But it didn’t take long to realize it was something more when the smoke started wafting into the living room.