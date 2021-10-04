Dip-your-own apple bar makes for a fun twist on the classic fall treat

Gourmet caramel apples are so eye-catching. And they come in so many fun flavor combinations that it’s often hard to choose.

The problem comes when trying to eat one. They are often made with gigantic apples and are covered in so much gooey goodness you can barely sink your teeth into them.

Problem solved. Create a DYO (dip your own) apple bar. Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.

To create your own apple bar, start with a mixture of red and green apples. The tartness of a Granny Smith pairs well with the sweetness of the dips and toppings. Some prefer a sweet apple. Whatever flavor you choose, wash them well. Use an apple corer/slicer to cut the apples. There are a number of ways you can prevent the apples from browning:

— A squeeze of lemon juice

— A squirt of pineapple juice

— Clear soda, such as Sprite or 7-up

— Fruit fresh (often found near canning supplies)

Next, decide what dipping options you prefer. We like caramel, chocolate and white chocolate. You can produce endless combinations with these three easy-to-make dips.