Dip-your-own apple bar makes for a fun twist on the classic fall treat

Gourmet caramel apples are so eye-catching. And they come in so many fun flavor combinations that it’s often hard to choose.
The problem comes when trying to eat one. They are often made with gigantic apples and are covered in so much gooey goodness you can barely sink your teeth into them.
Problem solved. Create a DYO (dip your own) apple bar. Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
To create your own apple bar, start with a mixture of red and green apples. The tartness of a Granny Smith pairs well with the sweetness of the dips and toppings. Some prefer a sweet apple. Whatever flavor you choose, wash them well. Use an apple corer/slicer to cut the apples. There are a number of ways you can prevent the apples from browning:
— A squeeze of lemon juice
— A squirt of pineapple juice
— Clear soda, such as Sprite or 7-up
— Fruit fresh (often found near canning supplies)
Next, decide what dipping options you prefer. We like caramel, chocolate and white chocolate. You can produce endless combinations with these three easy-to-make dips.
Caramel: Combine one 14-ounce package of unwrapped caramels with two tablespoons of milk. Melt one of two ways: microwave for two minutes, stirring halfway through; or put in a 1-quart slow cooker on low for 2 hours, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes.
Chocolate: Combine 1 cup of chocolate chips, ¼ cup of heavy whipping cream and 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir. Microwave an additional 15 to 30 seconds depending on the microwave, and then whisk until smooth.
White Chocolate: Heat ½ cup of whipping cream to a near boil. Pour over 9 ounces of white chocolate, and whisk until smooth.
Last comes the fun part. The toppings. The combinations are endless. Here are just a few ideas. Muffin tins, silicone muffin cups or small prep bowls are great serving vessels for the toppings.
— Toffee bits
— Mini marshmallows
— Mini chocolate chips
— Mini M&M
— Gummy bears/worms
— Toasted coconut shreds
— Chopped peanuts
— Slivered almond
— Crushed Oreos
— Pretzel pieces
— Graham cracker crumbs
— Cinnamon sugar
— Chopped Butterfinger
— Chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Apples can be served in a couple of different ways. Add slices to a bowl or plate and add dips and toppings over the top. Or you can buy candy sticks to skewer the apples and each person to dip them like fondue. We don't recommend wooden bamboo skewers as the sharp point on them could hurt kids.
