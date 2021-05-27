Disney Night, Game On! and 10+ other fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend

6. Go horseback riding. Come to Shady Lane Ranch Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to go horseback riding. The ranch’s gentle horses are ready for experienced riders or those just beginning. The ranch has 360 acres to explore. To reserve your horse, call 712-323-1932. Shady Lane Ranch is located at 17744 Shady Lane in Council Bluffs. More .

7. Salute to Summer Festival. The annual La Vista celebration, Salute to Summer Festival, will take place Thursday and Saturday with the Hometown Heroes event Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blue Star Memorial on the City Hall Campus. The event will also be broadcasted live on the city’s Facebook page. On Saturday, there will be several ice cream vendors located throughout the city who will distribute a free ice cream treat for each member of your family. The ice cream trucks will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and can be found at G. Stanley Hall Elementary south parking lot, Central Park west roundabout (near the playground), La Vista Public Library west parking lot and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church south parking lot. A fireworks display set for Friday and an express parade through city neighborhoods have been postponed to Aug. 6. More.