Disney Night, Game On! and 10+ other fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place May 27-30.
1. Disney Night at River’s Edge Park. Come to Tom Hanafan’s River’s Edge Park Saturday for Disney Night starting at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, will include a meet-and-greet with Cruella de Vil, free Dalmatian face painting and food and drink for purchase from Taste of Heaven Mobile Restaurant and Cool Penguin Shaved Ice. The 1961 Disney movie “101 Dalmations” will begin at 9 p.m. All activities will take place on the east side of River’s Edge Park near the amphitheater steps. Parking is available in the parking garage located on River’s Edge Parkway. More.
2. Have fun with Game On! Check out the Omaha Children’s Museum’s newest special exhibit, Game On!, whic opens Saturday. Game On! is an interactive and hands-on exhibit spanning nearly 6,000 square feet. The exhibit includes some life-sized games, non-Western games, carnival games, racing, playground games, sports and tabletop games. The exhibit is included with regular museum admission -- $14 for guests 2 to 59 and $13 for -- and is free for member families and children younger than 2. No advanced reservations are required. To keep the experience of OCM as safe as possible, the museum is asking guests to continue to wear a mask to protect its youngest visitors. More.
3. Patriotic parade and concert. Come to downtown Omaha Friday at 6:30 p.m for a special event honoring the nation’s Gold Star families and veterans. There will be a parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales and Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. The parade will begin at 12th and Jackson streets and will end at the Durham Museum for a free outdoor concert featuring Lee Greenwood performing “God Bless the USA.” More.
4. Monument re-dedication ceremony. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., the City of Omaha will re-dedicate the memorial monuments that were moved from Heartland of American Park to Memorial Park. The ceremony will include skydivers (to begin at 12:15 p.m.), special guests, speakers and a reception by the memorial monuments. Memorial Park is located at 6005 Underwood Ave. More.
5. Check out a musical performance. On Friday, come to Midtown Crossing for “Bring Back the Music,” a live pop-up performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday will feature artist Joey Gulizia. The performance will take place at Farnam Court (near Cold Stone Creamery). Midtown Crossing is located at 3110 Farnam St. More.
6. Go horseback riding. Come to Shady Lane Ranch Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to go horseback riding. The ranch’s gentle horses are ready for experienced riders or those just beginning. The ranch has 360 acres to explore. To reserve your horse, call 712-323-1932. Shady Lane Ranch is located at 17744 Shady Lane in Council Bluffs. More.
7. Salute to Summer Festival. The annual La Vista celebration, Salute to Summer Festival, will take place Thursday and Saturday with the Hometown Heroes event Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blue Star Memorial on the City Hall Campus. The event will also be broadcasted live on the city’s Facebook page. On Saturday, there will be several ice cream vendors located throughout the city who will distribute a free ice cream treat for each member of your family. The ice cream trucks will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and can be found at G. Stanley Hall Elementary south parking lot, Central Park west roundabout (near the playground), La Vista Public Library west parking lot and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church south parking lot. A fireworks display set for Friday and an express parade through city neighborhoods have been postponed to Aug. 6. More.
8. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. From May 1 through Sept. 30, 2021, people can visit one of the Passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
9. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library recently kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program, which runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for SRP as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
10. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
11. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
13. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
15. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.