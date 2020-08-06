Diventures to host World's Largest Swimming Lesson on Friday

Local kids and parents will have a chance to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Friday in Omaha.
The event — which is also taking place worldwide — will be held at Diventures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include free 30-minute swim lessons. The hope, organizers said, is to provide kids and parents with life-saving water safety skills while building awareness about the importance of teaching kids to swim and help prevent drowning.
Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., drowning remains the leading cause of injury-related deaths for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for children under 14.
Class sizes will be limited to observe six feet of physical distancing, so you must RSVP in advance to participate. Additionally, Diventures asks families to limit it to one parent and one student. All swimmers and staff must wear masks except in the pool where it's a drowning risk. Swimmers must also bring their own goggles. For more information, visit diventures.com/safety-and-wellness.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!