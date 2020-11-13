Divorced? You don't have to be friends to be good co-parents

Awhile back, I saw a post on Instagram that a woman had shared of her ex-husband, boyfriend and dad standing on the sidelines cheering at her child's soccer game. The caption said something like "putting aside our differences for the most important things."

While this is very picturesque and a nice concept in theory, when I saw this post, I had a range of mixed feelings coming from my own experience in similar situations over the years.

Divorce is a space that comes with a lot of messages about parenting — whether it's from close friends and family or faraway strangers on the internet. Over the years, there has been a common theme of creating healthy co-parenting behavior that I believe is very positive. However, messages like "focus on the child" or "communicate respectfully" have, in some cases, been twisted to make parents feel like they should continue showing up as though nothing has happened between them.

In my opinion — and through my experience — I've learned that healthy co-parenting does not mean you physically need to be in the same space in public trying to get along.