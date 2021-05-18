DIY clay garden markers will brighten up your garden

While browsing Etsy, I came across a set of glazed ceramic garden markers I really liked. Without access to a kiln, I began looking for alternate DIY ways to get a similar look.
After much internet searching, I settled on an option using polymer clay, liquid polymer clay, alcohol inks and rubber stamps. With these supplies, along with a few things from around the house, I was ready to try something new.
While the results aren't as shiny as the ceramic ones I first saw, I'm happy with the result.
Polymer Clay Garden Markers
• White polymer clay, such as Sculpey
• Translucent liquid polymer clay
• Alcohol ink
• Ruler
• Knife
• Rubber stamps
• Rolling pin or pasta roller
1. Roll polymer clay into a rectangle at least 8 inches long and 3/8 inch thick.
2. Using a ruler to make a straight edge, cut out the shape you'd like for your garden marker. We created a straight design, 8 inches long by ¾ inch wide; and an symmetrical style, 8 inches long and 1¼ inches wide at the top tapering to about ½ inch near the bottom.
3. Using rubber stamps, stamp out the name of the plants you want to mark and other decorations, if you wish.
4. Bake markers according to package directions.
5. While the clay is baking, on a plastic plate squeeze out some of the liquid polymer clay and top with a few drops of the alcohol ink. Allow the alcohol to evaporate before using a toothpick to blend the color into the clay.
6. Remove markers from oven and allow to cool. Using a paintbrush or your fingertip, spread the liquid clay over the baked marker, allowing it to pool in the stamped impressions.
7. Bake again according to the directions for your brand of liquid clay.
8. Allow to cool completely.
***
This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of the Momaha Maggazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375