DIY clay garden markers will brighten up your garden

While browsing Etsy, I came across a set of glazed ceramic garden markers I really liked. Without access to a kiln, I began looking for alternate DIY ways to get a similar look.

After much internet searching, I settled on an option using polymer clay, liquid polymer clay, alcohol inks and rubber stamps. With these supplies, along with a few things from around the house, I was ready to try something new.

While the results aren't as shiny as the ceramic ones I first saw, I'm happy with the result.

Polymer Clay Garden Markers

• White polymer clay, such as Sculpey

• Translucent liquid polymer clay

• Alcohol ink

• Ruler

• Knife

• Rubber stamps

• Rolling pin or pasta roller

1. Roll polymer clay into a rectangle at least 8 inches long and 3/8 inch thick.