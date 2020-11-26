Do kids listen when we aren't talking to them? (Yes, they do)

Parents might wonder, "Do kids listen to us when we're not talking to them?"
The short answer is yes, you better believe they do!
Often, parents have conversations with one another around their children assuming the kids are not paying attention or listening. After all, they have ear buds in, are playing a game on their phone or are watching something on TV.
However, time and time again it becomes evident they did hear us!
It happens when we hear the very words we used with the exact or similar emotions attached. While this can sometimes be a good thing, more often than not it isn't so great. If fact, it is an eye-opening reminder that we need to be aware of our children and how our conversations influence how they think and what they say.
When two adults are having a conversation, opinions and emotions are not filtered. Many times those conversations are heated and strong with emotion. These conversations may be about politics, a neighbor’s behavior, someone at your child’s school or someone at work. They often include criticism, unfair assessments of others and, yes, inappropriate language.
It is easy to come home from work and “let it all out.” The frustrations and challenges that we are all faced with currently with the pandemic can be overwhelming. Many times, we are looking for someone to blame for the mess we are in. Be careful of who we target and how we refer to them. Our children will look for someone to blame when they too are frustrated with their own ability to succeed.
This is another circumstance when we, as parents, need to be what we want to see. By all means, we need to model how to discuss differences of opinions and passionate support of causes and feelings about others. Our children will see and hear us model this behavior and hopefully do the same when finding themselves in similar positions.
Let’s take advantage of the fact that they do tend to listen when we are not talking to them. Let’s model positive ways of stating differences and seeing situations from different views. Let’s be empathetic to those who are in charge and trying to make things better but perhaps just don’t know how to accomplish that. Have our conversations using normal voice tones and neutral word choices.
Again, we will see and hear it from our children in the same way they saw and heard it from us. If we are negative and critical, they too will be negative and critical.
***
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.
