Do kids listen when we aren't talking to them? (Yes, they do)

Parents might wonder, "Do kids listen to us when we're not talking to them?"

The short answer is yes, you better believe they do!

Often, parents have conversations with one another around their children assuming the kids are not paying attention or listening. After all, they have ear buds in, are playing a game on their phone or are watching something on TV.

However, time and time again it becomes evident they did hear us!

It happens when we hear the very words we used with the exact or similar emotions attached. While this can sometimes be a good thing, more often than not it isn't so great. If fact, it is an eye-opening reminder that we need to be aware of our children and how our conversations influence how they think and what they say.

When two adults are having a conversation, opinions and emotions are not filtered. Many times those conversations are heated and strong with emotion. These conversations may be about politics, a neighbor’s behavior, someone at your child’s school or someone at work. They often include criticism, unfair assessments of others and, yes, inappropriate language.