Do Space to offer take-and-make craft kits this holiday season
Looking for a way to spend time together as a family this holiday season? Do Space has just the thing.

This year, Do Space — Omaha’s technology library, digital workshop and innovation playground — has curated a series of free holiday take-and-make craft kits that families can complete together. It’s as easy as signing up online, picking up your kit and following along on Do Space’s Twitch channel as they put it together.

Crafts include a cross stitch pixel art ornament on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m., a Rudolph light-up pin on Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m., a Buzzy Snowmen on Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. and kinetic snowflakes on Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Families can sign up online to reserve their kits, which will be available to pick up on Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Do Space, 7205 Dodge St. Multiple crafts can be reserved on the same sign-up sheet. Kits are limited to five per family, as there are limited quantities available.

On your reserved date, be sure to tune into Do Space’s Twitch channel to follow along. Can’t watch it live? That’s OK; members can view the replay of the tutorial whenever they’d like.

For more information, check out Do Space online.

