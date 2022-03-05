Do you have ADHD? Here are some expert tips to help you stay organized at home

While ADHD manifests differently for each person, it is safe to say that having a short attention span seems to be a universal characteristic of most everyone with ADHD.

As a professional organizer, I manage my own ADHD and stay organized much more consistently today than I did in my early 20’s. That’s because I know myself better than I did back then. Success comes partly through understanding yourself and figuring out what works best for your unique tendencies and behavior patterns.

If you have ADHD, the following is a list of helpful tips and tricks for getting things done and taking control of your life. Many of these suggestions are tried-and-true tips I practice often.

1. Do it now or forget it later. For many, having a short attention span means living in a constant state of “do it now or forget it later.” Therefore, when you think of something that needs to get done, if you can act on it right away, it is best to do it while you are thinking of it. If you can’t do the task immediately, then be sure to do something that will jog your memory later. For example, if you remember you need to return a library book and can’t drop everything to do it now, do one of the following: immediately put the book in the car so you will see it later, or add the task to a to-do list.

2. Use your phone alarm. You can set a one-time alarm on your phone to remember to stop at the store on the way home, a weekly alarm to remember to take out the trash on Thursday nights or a daily alarm to remember to get the mail every day. This is especially helpful for those tasks that need to get done, but that your ADHD brain may conveniently forget because you are not that enthused about doing them.

3. Use a timer to assist with time management. Those with ADHD can get so hyper focused on something that they lose track of time. If you struggle with time management issues, set an alarm or timer that goes off every morning 30 minutes before you have to leave the house for work. A timer can let you know it’s time to stop doing one task and move on to the next one.

4. Reverse your routine. Things like the internet, social media and television can distract you from getting things done on time. If you tend to get over-absorbed and forget to do other tasks, prioritize your time by getting 100% ready to go first. Don’t sit down and engage in one of these more attention-devouring activities until more important tasks have been completed.

5. Establish a launching pad. By putting things where you literally have to trip over them to get out the door, you are much less likely to leave home without them. Designate a spot right next to the exit door to be your launching pad. Then, the night before, place everything needed for the next day there. As you walk out the door each morning, you will see it, grab it and go. This helps eliminate morning chaos because there is no last-minute scrambling for things and there is also less thought needed as you walk out the door. A launching pad is not just for those with ADHD, but a helpful organizing routine for every member of the family.

6. Put it on paper. To-do lists, grocery lists and packing lists can also be extremely helpful aids for remembering things and for staying organized. They provide a visual cue and allow your mind to relax because you don’t have to keep thinking about what not to forget. Just make sure to have only one to-do or grocery list at a time. Also, use caution not to put an unrealistic number of tasks on your to-do list. Place the top three priorities at the top of the list and list the more flexible items below.

7. Keep things simple. Keep your organizing systems super simple so that they are easy to maintain. It is a misconception that in order to be organized, you have to have an elaborate system, in fact, often the opposite is true. For example, don’t micro organize your underwear drawer. Having 48 little compartments for each pair of perfectly folded underwear, is only going to take more time and patience than most people with ADHD have.

8. Name your spaces and days. Susan Pinsky, the author of “Organizing Solutions for People with ADHD,” suggests that, as you organize, it is helpful to name your bins, cabinets and drawers. This will help you avoid tossing random items together, creating what I call "hodge podge" bins. It is better to store only one or two related categories of items in a given space. Susan also suggests naming your household chore days to stay on task. So designate a laundry day, bill paying day, food prep day, etc. What this does is create a routine, which makes getting things done on certain days automatic.

9. Avoid stocking Up. Bulk food stores survive off of shoppers who think they need to stock up and end up going overboard buying large quantities of household products. Unless you have a large family or live a great distance from a grocery store, only buy what you will need in the near future. By stocking up, you risk losing control of your inventory at home. Once that happens, you can’t find things and you forget what you already have. Before you know it, you are out of pantry space and have expired food on your hands. This is a risk for everyone, but is especially dangerous for those with ADHD because many of us possess a lower threshold for overwhelm.

10. Learn to say no. Because many individuals with ADHD tend to get overwhelmed and/or frustrated more easily than those without ADHD, over-commitment is also a common problem. Guard your schedule and your peace of mind by being very selective about what you say yes to. Leave extra time in your schedule as a cushion in case anything pops up unexpectedly. Never commit to anything on the spot. Always let the person know you will get back with them later. Use the excuse that you have to check your calendar or discuss it with a spouse or family member. This will give you time to think it through before you commit. Be firm and say “no” when needed to protect your schedule.

11. Reduce your inventory. This one is last, but definitely not least in order of importance. The less stuff you have in your home or at your office, the easier it will be to keep it all organized. Those with ADHD struggle more with having too many items to deal with than the average person does. Pinsky recommends really getting serious about not keeping anything that is not serving you in some way. Just simplifying your surroundings can make a big impact on how in control you feel overall from day to day.

***

Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with The Simple Daisy, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about The Simple Daisy, visit thesimpledaisy.com.