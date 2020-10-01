Do you make one of these 7 organizing pitfalls? Here's how to avoid them

3. Don't focus on your failures and ignore your successes.

If you are facing a big job, focus on what you have completed as you go rather than on the sometimes-overwhelming amount of work that lies ahead. By staying focused on your progress, you will give yourself the motivation and determination to keep going. It's good to take before photos so you can look back at where you started and clearly measure your progress. Relish in your progress and be careful not to let a small slip up or delay derail your effort to move forward. Nothing stops progress in its tracks like beating yourself up for not being perfect. Stay focused on your goal.

4. Don't get overwhelmed by taking on too much at a time.

Have you ever spent the day running around your house doing a little organizing here and there and, by the end of the day, you are exhausted but can’t see any tangible results? This can leave you feeling like your efforts have been futile. Instead, focus on one small space at a time or break up large rooms into small chunks. Doing so not only prevents you from getting overwhelmed, but will help you to clearly see your results as you go.

5. Don't start your organizing quest with a difficult category.