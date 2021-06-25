Do your kids love the Olympics? Here are 6 ideas for creating your own games at home

I have grown up watching the Olympics. I absolutely love them.
I’ll never forget Kristi Yamaguchi winning gold in ice skating in 1992, the U.S. women's gymnastic team — "The Magnificent Seven" — winning the gold in 1996 or swimmer Michael Phelps breaking records during his four Olympic games.
Something about the camaraderie gets me every time.
My kids are equally excited to watch gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Grimes make history in a few weeks. I will definitely be breaking my screen time rules for us to enjoy the games and all they have to offer.
In honor of the upcoming games, we decided to host a mini Olympics with some friends and their kids. My hope is they have as much fun playing the games as I have had planning them. I tried to have a lot of options for the kids who are attending, who range in age from 5 to 10 years old. I hope it's more fun than competitive.
Our plan is to have each team agree on a country to represent and then serve food to compliment those countries. Though, let’s be honest, everyone in my house will pick Italy for noodles and ice cream!
Here are some ideas if your family wants to mix things up this summer and host your own games!
1. Speed walking. Start at one end of the yard and walk as fast as you can without running. I’ve seen a video of friends doing this and it is hysterical.
2. Chinese finger trap. Our kids have never done this and we don’t plan on telling them how to get your fingers out. We're going to let them put their brains to work to see who can figure it out first.
3. Yard games. Ladder golf, Polish horseshoes and bean bag toss will all work great for this section.
4. Fun pong. We plan to put water in cups and see who can make the best shot!
5. Wiffle golf. Let the kids hit a wiffle ball and see who gets the farthest.
6. Water balloon toss. Hopefully this will help cool everyone down after all the events!
Let the games begin!
***
Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom that was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.