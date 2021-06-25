Do your kids love the Olympics? Here are 6 ideas for creating your own games at home

I have grown up watching the Olympics. I absolutely love them.

I’ll never forget Kristi Yamaguchi winning gold in ice skating in 1992, the U.S. women's gymnastic team — "The Magnificent Seven" — winning the gold in 1996 or swimmer Michael Phelps breaking records during his four Olympic games.

Something about the camaraderie gets me every time.

My kids are equally excited to watch gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Grimes make history in a few weeks. I will definitely be breaking my screen time rules for us to enjoy the games and all they have to offer.

In honor of the upcoming games, we decided to host a mini Olympics with some friends and their kids. My hope is they have as much fun playing the games as I have had planning them. I tried to have a lot of options for the kids who are attending, who range in age from 5 to 10 years old. I hope it's more fun than competitive.

Our plan is to have each team agree on a country to represent and then serve food to compliment those countries. Though, let’s be honest, everyone in my house will pick Italy for noodles and ice cream!

Here are some ideas if your family wants to mix things up this summer and host your own games!