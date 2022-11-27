Doctor: Don't stress about the holidays; it doesn't all have to be perfect

I still remember the Christmas a few years ago when I spent the morning frantically finishing the gifts I was making and then abruptly switched to the final touches of a turkey dinner for more than 20 members of my family.

My daughter thought I was nuts, and I have to agree.

Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst, general pediatrician at Children’s Physicians, Plattsmouth, would probably have gently reminded me at the time what she’s recommending to all parents for this upcoming holiday season:

Don’t get carried away.

“If dinner is not perfect, if you don’t wrap all the presents, if you don’t have that one thing, that’s not the priority,” Scott-Mordhorst said. “The priority is being together. Remember the reasons for the season — as cheesy as that is.”

Scott-Mordhorst recommends sitting down before the holidays starts and thinking about how you — and your family — can safely navigate all the crazy demands ahead. Set an example that your kids can follow.

First priority is taking care of yourself. Don’t drink or eat too much.

“If you work out, maintain that schedule. If you don’t, try for a walk,” she said. “Things that put you at ease.”

Then think about all the holiday parties and events that lie ahead and pick out one or two to attend instead of trying to hit each and every one.

We all say yes to everything, Scott-Mordhorst says. Yes to the cookie exchange. Yes to the office party. Yes to organizing the school event. Soon it all becomes too much.

“I can’t think of one time that I wished I didn’t say no,” she said. “Most of the time I’m really glad I did to keep myself sane.”

There may need to be some discussion with your partner and children because what is important to them may be different than what you assume. Your husband’s office party may be last on your list, but it might be important for his career. So make it just a quick stop, if you must.

The pressures of the holidays aren’t all about time.

Accept help

Scott-Mordhorst is so grateful that when her two kids were young, she had her mom around to provide assistance as she navigated medical school and her residency. If your friend loves to bake, and you’re both attending the same cookie exchange, let her make yours, too, if she volunteers. Say yes, it’s OK.

Maintain your budget

Going overboard can create a huge amount of stress. We want to treat everybody and treat ourselves. Think about giving one thoughtful gift instead of five. Do as Scott-Mordhorst and her husband did with their kids and give an experience. A trip to the “Nutcracker” or viewing Christmas lights followed by a stop for hot chocolate could create the memory of a lifetime. “With adult kids, or even teens, it’s OK to have the conversation up front,” she said of gift giving. No matter the age, they will adjust. “You can model behavior,” Scott-Mordhorst said. “One thoughtful gift. Then they feel comfortable to do that as well.”

Time to remember

For some, holidays can be a time of sadness if you’ve recently lost a loved one. It’s OK to celebrate. But take time to remember that person and maybe share a few favorite memories of past holidays. After my dad died on Nov. 30 many years ago, that Christmas we giggled about his rush to gather up the wrapping paper and burn it, sometimes with a small present still inside. Sharing memories created a special moment.

Meditation a priority

It can be hard to sleep when your brain is whirling about everything you want to get done. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott-Mordhorst learned she could meditate anywhere, even in the parking lot outside her practice. She just needed two minutes.

“The point is to center yourself and focus despite all the noise in your world,” she said. “It allows me to focus on my priorities, my health and myself.”

There’s all types of apps if you’d like to try it. Two of her favorites are Headspace and Calm apps. They are not free, but Insight Timer is another one she likes that comes with a free subscription. (Calm does have some free features.)

Remember that at the end of the day, Scott-Mordhorst said, is what kids want and need is their family’s love and attention. That’s more valuable than any gift.

There are no wrong decisions during the holidays unless you are being a completely mean person, she says. Set your own expectations and manage them. It’s not going to look perfect but it still can be fun.

“If you approach it with a lot of heart, love and laughter,” she said, “it’s going to be a good time.”