Does mom love to read? Here are 8 books to gift her this Mother's Day

Your idea of the perfect Mother's Day could be a few hours to yourself, providing time to enjoy a good book. Or maybe you're looking for gift ideas for a mom in your family.

Deirdre Routt and Melanie Schultz of the Omaha Public Library's collection development team shared titles they think moms will enjoy.

Fiction titles

1. "Little Pieces of Me" by Alison Hammer. This story of family and identity explores the mother-daughter relationship and the trend of DNA-based ancestry testing.

2. "The Bookstore on the Beach" by Brenda Novak. This is a mystery with a healthy dose of family secrets, drama and potential romance. A woman returns home for a summer with her teenage children, while searching for her missing husband.

3. "The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano" by Donna Freitas. This is the story of a woman struggling with whether she wants to be a mother, told through alternate timelines.

4. "Lurkers" by Sandi Tan. Six neighbors living on the same suburban Los Angeles street interconnect over the years, bringing together a diverse and interlocking group of stories.

Nonfiction titles