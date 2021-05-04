Does mom love to read? Here are 8 books to gift her this Mother's Day

Your idea of the perfect Mother's Day could be a few hours to yourself, providing time to enjoy a good book. Or maybe you're looking for gift ideas for a mom in your family.
Deirdre Routt and Melanie Schultz of the Omaha Public Library's collection development team shared titles they think moms will enjoy.
Fiction titles
1. "Little Pieces of Me" by Alison Hammer. This story of family and identity explores the mother-daughter relationship and the trend of DNA-based ancestry testing.
2. "The Bookstore on the Beach" by Brenda Novak. This is a mystery with a healthy dose of family secrets, drama and potential romance. A woman returns home for a summer with her teenage children, while searching for her missing husband.
3. "The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano" by Donna Freitas. This is the story of a woman struggling with whether she wants to be a mother, told through alternate timelines.
4. "Lurkers" by Sandi Tan. Six neighbors living on the same suburban Los Angeles street interconnect over the years, bringing together a diverse and interlocking group of stories.
Nonfiction titles
1. "Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Ancient Maternal Instinct" by Abigail Tucker. This book addresses all things “mom”! From the biological to the psychological, this scientific exploration of motherhood is also a memoir.
2. "The Kids Are in Bed: Finding Time for Yourself in the Chaos of Parenting" by Rachel Bertsche. Learn how to make the most of your free time. Many modern parents don’t know quite what to do with the precious hours they have at the end of the day. Bertsche explains some ways to reconnect with your pre-child self.
3. "The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation" by Anna Malaika Tubbs. This collective biography of the mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin showcases their own accomplishments, as well as the influence they had on their sons.
4. "The Soul of a Woman: On Impatient Love, Long Life, and Good Witches" by Isabel Allende. Bestselling novelist Allende offers a memoir on feminism through stories from her youth and young adulthood in Chile, becoming a writer and embracing aging.
This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
