Does your child experience a lot of headaches? It might be cluster headaches

Is your child or teen having a lot of headaches lasting over several days? They might be having cluster headaches.
These headaches occur in a pattern lasting multiple days and typically cause pain on one side of the head or behind one eye. A cluster headache will occur in groups of at least five attacks, with the attacks happening at the same time each day and lasting 15 minutes up to three hours.
What causes cluster headaches?
While the exact cause of cluster headaches is unknown, there are factors that may increase the chance of experiencing a cluster headache. These include:
• Consuming certain food or drinks
• Dehydration
• Genetics
• Lack of sleep
• Spike in hormones
What are the symptoms of cluster headaches?
There are multiple signs or symptoms that a cluster headache is coming or has already arrived. A cluster headache is typically accompanied by a sharp, stabbing pain on one side of the head. It can be accompanied by congestion, a runny nose, droopy eyelids or eye pain and sweating.
How are cluster headaches treated?
Once a doctor has confirmed your child's symptoms as a cluster headache, treatment will start. Treatment may include taking medicine or oxygen to ease pain or help stop the headache altogether.
It is important to note that over-the-counter pain killers — such as ibuprofen, aspirin or acetaminophen — typically do not work to relieve cluster headaches.
If you are concerned about your child’s headaches, talk to your child’s pediatrician. Parents can also refer their child directly to Boys Town Pediatric Neurology by calling (531) 355-7420.
***
This blog was written by Boys Town Pediatrics for Momaha.com.